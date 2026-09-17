Active Internet Subscribers Hit 157.7M as Internet Data Usage Increases to 1.7M Terabytes

Emma Okonji

The number of active subscribers for data (internet) services recorded on the network of each licensed service providers utilising various technologies, reached 157,706,496 as at July this year, numbers released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has revealed.

The NCC data also showed that the total internet data usage across networks, increased to 1,662,021.45 Terabytes (TB) in July, up from 1,532,172.67TB recorded in June this year.

According to the statistics, which THISDAY obtained from the website of NCC, the increase in the active internet subscriber number and the rise in the volume of internet data usage have been consistent for 12 consecutive months (August 2025 to July 2026).

Analysis of the data showed that active internet subscribers reached 140,328,196 in August 2025, and the number increased to 140,949,570 in September 2025, with a further increase to 142,631,825 in October 2025.

In November 2025, active internet subscribers increased again 144,787,281, before reaching 148,166,926 in December 2025.

In January 2026, active internet subscribers increased again to 151,555,145, with a further increase in February 2026 to 153,134,987.

In March 2026, active internet subscribers increased again to 153,820,556, and in April same year, it increased again to 154,724,088.

In May 2026, active internet subscribers increased again to 157,405,351. The number however dropped slightly in June 2026 to 156,858,549, but increased again in July 2026 to 157,706,496.

Further analysis showed that as active internet subscribers have increased in number in 12 consecutive months, the volume of internet data usage also increased within the same period as released by the NCC.

From the NCC’s statistics on internet data usage, the volume of usage reached 1,152,347.24 Terabytes in August 2025, but dropped slightly to 1,147,133.24 Terabytes in September 2025, before rising again to 1,235,459.47 Terabytes in October 2025.

In November 2025, the volume of internet data usage increased to 1,236,544.10 Terabytes, with a further increase in December 2025 to 1,386,238.23 Terabytes.

In January 2026, the volume of internet data usage dropped slightly to 1,385,536.04 Terabytes, with a further drop in February 2026 to 1,260,060.27 Terabytes.

In March 2026, the volume of internet data usage increased to 1,422,764.54

Terabytes, but dropped slightly again in April 2026 to 1,414,848.70 Terabytes.

In May 2026, the volume of internet data usage increased again to 1,504,067.36

Terabytes, with a further increase in June to 1,532,172.67 Terabytes, before

reaching 1,662,021.45 Terabytes in July 2026.

Giving reasons for the steady growth in active internet subscribers number across different technologies, the Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, who doubles as the spokesperson for all licensed telecoms operators in Nigeria, attributed the growth to stable regulatory policies and initiatives, which he said, have led to a stable telecoms environment that is beginning to attract foreign investments.

According to Adebayo, the recent federal government’s Zero-rated Access to Educational Platforms and Content Programme initiative, being implemented in collaboration with the Nigerian Communications Commission, the Federal Ministry of Education and participating telecommunications operators, represents a significant step towards expanding educational opportunities, promoting digital inclusion and accelerating Nigeria’s transition to a knowledge-driven digital economy. He explained that such laudable initiative, which provides subscribers with access to approved educational platforms without data charges, supported by an initial daily allocation of 100MB for educational use, would further boost the growth of internet subscribers and the volume of internet data usage in Nigeria.