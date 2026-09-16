Tinubu Felicitates Gov AbdulRazaq on Turbaning as Sardauna of Ilorin

• As VP Shettima storms Ilorin for gov’s investiture, inaugurates projects in Kwara Wednesday

•State-owned media, NTA, TVC, Channels to beam event live

•Tinubu pays glowing tribute to his friend, patriot, scholar, Prof. Amuwo at 80

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





President Bola Tinubu has felicitated Governor of Kwara State and Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on his historic turbaning as Sardauna of Ilorin.

His Royal Highness, the 11th Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Ibrahim Kolapo Sulu-Gambari, will confer the title on the governor in Ilorin on Wednesday.

Vice President Kashim Shettima will today, Wednesday, visit Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, as guest of honour at the turbaning of AbdulRazaq as Sardauna of Ilorin Emirate.

Shetimma will during his visit inaugurate two major projects on Wednesday in Ilorin.

The projects are Kwara Garment Factory, a signature project of the AbdulRazaq administration that will hire at least 4,000 people at full capacity, and the 11-storey Kwara Revenue Service (KWRS), funded with savings made from consultancy fee that could have been paid out.

The two projects are among more than 30 capital projects spread across the state.

The project inauguration will be followed by the turbaning ceremony at the forecourt of the Emir’s Palace in Ilorin and reception at the Atlantic. The turbaning will be televised live by the Kwara TV, Radio Kwara, NTA, TVC, and Channels TV.

Many state governors, ministers, heads of federal and state parastatals, military and police leadership, Ilorin title holders, and political elites are expected at the event.

Meanwhile, Tinubu, in a release issued on Tuesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, commended the Emir for bestowing the prestigious title on AbdulRazaq, who is also President of the Forum of Regions of Africa.

Tinubu described the honour as a fitting recognition of the governor’s leadership, public service, and contributions to the development of Kwara State, particularly his efforts to promote inclusive growth, social cohesion, and the well-being of the people.

He also commended the Emir for preserving the important role of traditional institutions in fostering harmony and supporting democratic governance and sustainable development.

Tinubu stated, “Governor AbdulRazaq, I urge you to embrace the culturally significant and historic title not only as a mark of honour, but also as a call to greater service and responsibility.

“I am confident that you will bring your experience, leadership, statesmanship and goodwill to bear in advancing the interests of the people of Kwara State and contributing to the progress and unity of Nigeria.

“I wish you continued success, wisdom, strength and good health as you assume the responsibilities of the Sardauna of Ilorin. May this honour further inspire you to serve your people and our nation.”

The chairman, Central Planning Committee, and Senior Counsellor to AbdulRazaq, Alhaji Saadu Salahudeen, said all arrangement had been put in place to make the event a great occasion.

Salahudeen said the committee had been working round the clock to ensure the turbaning ceremony marked a significant milestone in the historical and social transformation of the state.

Salahudeen stated that the people of the state had been called upon to come out en masse to give the august visitor a rousing and befitting welcome.

He added that the security agencies had been put on notice while residents of the state had been advised to shun all forms of actions capable of hindering the success of the event.

Salahudeen stated that the turbaning of the governor was due to his superlative performance since assumption of office.

As the defence minister of the Ilorin Emirate, Salahudeen said AbdulRazaq had been proactive in the protection of life and property of the people of Ilorin Emirate since he became the governor of the state.

He called on the people of Ilorin Emirate and other parts of the state to continue to support the administration.

Meanwhile, a pressure group championing the re-election of Tinubu in 2027, Arewa for Tinubu, said the turbaning of AbdulRazaq as Sardauna of Ilorin Emirate was a profound testament to exemplary leadership and deep-rooted connection with the people of the state.

The group, in a congratulatory statement issued in Ilorin on Tuesday, signed by Kwara State Coordinator, Mallam Nurudeen Imam, said, “The role of Governor AbdulRazaq as a bridge-builder and a champion of the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda has been instrumental in advancing the cause of progress at the national level.”

On Tuesday, also, Tinubu paid glowing tribute to a scholar, patriot, public intellectual, friend and brother, Professor Shaffy Adeniyi Amuwo, on his 80th birthday.

In a 14-paragraph birthday message personally signed, the president stated, inter alia, “I warmly congratulate my dear friend, Prof. Shaffy Adeniyi Amuwo, on his 80th birthday today.

“Prof. Amuwo is a scholar, a patriot, and a man of deep convictions. Over the years, I have come to value his wisdom, his commitment to public service and democracy, and his unwavering love for Lagos and Nigeria.

“As an academic and public intellectual, Prof. Amuwo has contributed immensely to public health education and infrastructure.

“His insights have enriched policy debates on public health, and his counsel has been a source of strength to many, including me.

“His love for humanity and minority rights led him to launch a pioneering programme called “Pipelines/Pathways to Health Professions,” which opened doors for thousands of minority students to become health professionals with various degrees.

“Prof. Amuwo’s outstanding contribution to public health and minority advancement earned him a commendation on the floor of the United States Congress in 2004 and later the establishment of a Minority Scholarship Fund in his name by the US Congress.

“Prof. Amuwo is also known for his many medical and humanitarian missions that helped facilitate over $50 million worth of medical supplies and eyeglasses to African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, and South Africa.

“In Lagos, his home state, he gave from his wealth of experience, contributing to the development of public health infrastructure while serving on the Governing Board of Lagos State University (LASU).

“As a devout Muslim, Prof. Amuwo served in several leadership positions within the Nigerian Muslim community in the US and helped propagate Islam in Nigeria and beyond.

“To his other friends and me, he gave the gift of friendship and loyalty.

“In essence, most of Prof. Amuwo’s 80 years are hallmarked by scholarship, leadership, service, global impact, and commitment to friendship.

“On this day, therefore, I celebrate a friend, a brother, and a compatriot who continues to serve Nigeria and humanity with intellect and integrity.

“I pray that Almighty Allah will grant him more years in good health, renewed strength, and greater joy. May his life continue to be a blessing to his family, students, professional associates, friends, and our nation.

“Happy Birthday, Prof. Shaffy Amuwo. Happy birthday, my friend and brother.”