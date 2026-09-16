  • Wednesday, 16th September, 2026

Ogun APC Unveils Campaign Council, Mobilises for 2027 Election

Nigeria | 2 seconds ago

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Ogun State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has unveiled its campaign council for the 2027 general election.

The unveiling of the campaign council signals the commencement of a coordinated state-wide mobilisation for the party’s presidential, governorship and other electoral contests.

The party, in the official lists released on Tuesday by its State Chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi, named members of various committees saddled with the responsibility of driving its campaign and mobilisation machinery across the 20 local government areas of the state.

The campaign council comprises party leaders, political stakeholders and other key members of the APC, who are expected to coordinate grassroots mobilisation, media and publicity, logistics, contact and mobilisation, youth and women engagement, as well as other critical aspects of the campaign.

Sanusi said the committees were constituted to strengthen the party’s structures and ensure effective coordination of its activities ahead of the 2027 elections.

He charged members of the various committees to work collectively towards securing an overwhelming victory for the APC in the presidential, governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly elections.

The unveiling of the campaign structure marks a major step in the APC’s preparations for the 2027 elections, coming as the party intensifies its mobilisation and consolidation efforts across Ogun State.

The campaign council has the former governor of the state Aremo Olusegun Osoba as the Grand Patron while the State Goveenor, Prince Dapo Abiodun is the Chairman of the Council.

The list of members released by the party chairman, also included names of notable serving, former and retired personnel in various walks of life to serve in various committees.

The committees are strategic committee, mobilisation committee, finance committee, media committee, women affairs committee and security committee.

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