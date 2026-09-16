Botswana High Commissioner to Visit Ekiti, Explore Tourism Potential

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The High Commissioner of Botswana to Nigeria, Mrs. Philda Nani Kereng, has indicated her readiness to visit Ekiti State to explore its tourism potential following the state’s impressive outing at the Akwaaba African Travel Market 2026 in Lagos.

Mrs. Kereng expressed her interest during a meeting with the Director-General of the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development, Mr. Wale Ojo-Lanre, on the sidelines of the tourism expo, where Ekiti was celebrated as Nigeria’s Most Active Tourism State for the third consecutive year.

Declaring, “I want to visit Ekiti,” the Botswana envoy said she was eager to experience firsthand the state’s tourist attractions, rich cultural heritage, hospitality and emerging agro-tourism economy, which have continued to attract national and international attention.

Kereng, who has a strong background in tourism and public service, also expressed interest in understanding Ekiti’s development model, particularly its deliberate integration of tourism with agriculture, aviation, hospitality, culture and investment.

Responding, Ojo-Lanre briefed the High Commissioner of the tourism transformation being driven by the administration of Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, highlighting landmark initiatives such as the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport, the state’s agro-tourism programme, expanding agricultural economy and hospitality sector.

He also showcased some of Ekiti’s iconic destinations, including Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort, Arinta Waterfalls, Ugele Rock Shelter and the First Catholic Mass Centre in Usi-Ekiti.

According to him, the Oyebanji administration is repositioning tourism beyond the promotion of natural attractions by making it a strategic driver of economic growth, investment, job creation and community development.

“What His Excellency, Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, is doing is creating an ecosystem where tourism connects with agriculture, aviation, hospitality, culture and investment,” Ojo-Lanre said.

He added that the operationalisation of the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport has significantly improved access to the state and strengthened its position as one of Nigeria’s emerging tourism destinations.

Welcoming the proposed visit, Ojo-Lanre said it would further strengthen tourism and cultural relations between Ekiti State and Botswana while creating opportunities for destination marketing, tourism exchange, cultural cooperation, investment promotion and knowledge sharing.

He assured the high commissioner that the bureau would work with relevant government agencies to ensure she experiences what he described as “the real Ekiti—its people, culture, cuisine, hospitality, natural attractions and investment opportunities”.

“Akwaaba is not just about exhibiting; it is about building relationships. When a diplomat, investor, tour operator or travel buyer leaves our stand saying, ‘I want to visit Ekiti,’ then our destination marketing has achieved something meaningful,” Ojo-Lanre said.

Kereng’s planned visit is expected to further boost Ekiti’s growing reputation as a preferred tourism and investment destination under the Oyebanji administration.

At Akwaaba 2026, the state promoted its tourism offerings under the theme: “Ekiti Agro-Tourism: Fly • Farm • Taste • Stay • Explore • Invest,” reflecting its strategy of leveraging tourism and agriculture to drive sustainable economic development.