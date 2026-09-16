Aregbe Bids Nollywood Legend Olu Jacobs Farewell

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism and Culture, Idris Aregbe, has described veteran Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs, as a towering figure whose contributions helped shape Nigeria’s film and theatre industry.

Aregbe made this tribute in a statement Wednesday shortly after the late actor’s family announced his passing.

Describing Jacobs as “Lion of Lufodo”, Aregbe recalled his commanding voice, presence and grace that distinguished his career across the stage and screen.

He reflected on the impact the actor made during his remarkable career, added “When the lion rests, the forest remembers his roar”.

He said Jacobs was more than an actor, noting that he defined roles, set standards, built institutions and inspired generations of young performers.

According to him, indeed some actors play roles but Jacobs defined them. “That is what has set him apart from others,” he added.

Aregbe noted that Jacobs’ career extended from the stages of London to the heart of Nollywood, where he represented Nigeria with dignity and distinction.

According to him, every young actor who aspires to succeed in the industry today is walking a path partly paved by the veteran actor’s contributions.

“Every young actor who dares to dream big walks a road he paved,” Aregbe said.

The Lagos State Government aide also mourned the loss on behalf of the cultural community, saying the passing of the celebrated actor had been felt beyond the entertainment industry.

“Lagos mourns. The culture mourns. Africa mourns,” he stated.

He also extolled Jacobs as a great man whose influence would endure beyond his lifetime. “Great men do not die. They simply become the ground on which others stand,” he noted b

Aregbe also expressed sympathy to Jacobs’ wife and fellow acting icon, Joke Silva, whom he described affectionately as “our mother and aunty,” praying that God would grant her strength and comfort at the difficult time.