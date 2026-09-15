FJGlobal Properties Seeks Global Expansion Through Nigerian British Business Forum

Oghenevwede Ohworiole in Abuja

FJGlobal Properties Limited is seeking global expansion through the Nigerian British Business Forum (NBBF), with the aim of attracting foreign investors to Abuja.

The firm is seeking to strengthening its international business links to attract more global attention to investment opportunities in Abuja.

This was contained in press statement issued by the firm and signed by Chief Executive Officer of FJGlobal Properties, Dr. Femi Joshua and made available to the press on Tuesday.

“The move followed a strategic meeting between the company’s founder and CEO, Dr. Femi Joshua, and Prince Afolabi Andu, President of the Nigerian British Business Forum.

“Their discussions focused on international investment, real estate, business partnerships and cross-border capital movement.

“They also explored emerging opportunities in Abuja’s real estate market, with a focus on how company can take the lead in positioning Abuja as a compelling investment destination for Nigerians in the diaspora and international investors, while becoming a trusted voice and gateway to Abuja real estate, showcasing credible projects, investment opportunities and the city’s growing real estate economy.”

Describing the caliber of Prince Andu and the what he’s capable of bringing to the real estate sector in Abuja he said, “Prince Andu, is a UK-based entrepreneur and business strategist, has spent years developing platforms that connect Nigerian and African businesses with international markets.

“His activities include involvement in initiatives such as the Nigerian British Business Forum, Best of Nigeria Expo and Nigerian Achievers Awards Institute.

“Through these platforms, Andu has promoted Nigerian businesses and encouraged stronger commercial relationships between local enterprises and international investors.”

The meeting offered FJGlobal Properties an opportunity to explore wider channels for promoting Abuja as an investment destination.

Joshua explained that the project represents more than a conventional real estate development. He said it forms part of a broader effort to showcase Abuja’s economic potential to investors beyond Nigeria.

It also wants to connect the city with Nigerian, African, diaspora and international investors seeking new business opportunities.

FJGlobal Properties’ membership of the Nigerian British Business Forum fits into that broader strategy.

The company sees the platform as a channel for building relationships with investors, entrepreneurs, professionals and institutions across international markets.

Joshua said the company wants to position Abuja within global investment conversations while using its real estate projects to demonstrate the city’s potential.

“We want to take Abuja to the world. Jabi Prime Hub is not just about property; it is an opportunity to tell the story of Abuja’s economic potential and connect that story with investors and businesses across the world,” he said.

He added that the company would continue building partnerships that connect Abuja with the wider global investment community.

The engagement with Andu also highlighted the importance of visibility and collaboration in attracting international capital to Nigerian opportunities.

For FJGlobal Properties, the strategy goes beyond promoting individual projects. The company aims to develop a globally connected real estate and investment platform.

The initiative also seeks to strengthen Abuja’s profile as a city capable of attracting international investors and businesses.