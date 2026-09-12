Shettima Arrives New Delhi for 18th BRICS Leadership Summit

·Nigeria seeks deepen $14bn trade relationship with India

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday arrived in New Delhi, India, to represent President Bola Tinubu at the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit.

The summit, according to a release issued yesterday by Media Assistant to the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, is part of Nigeria’s efforts to deepen bilateral relations, expand trade and investment opportunities, and strengthen cooperation with member and partner countries of the bloc.

The summit is being held under the theme: ‘Building Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability’.

Shettima is leading a high-level Nigerian delegation comprising the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu; Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole; Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani; Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, among others.

At the summit, Shettima will join leaders of BRICS member and partner countries, as well as invited international organisations, for high-level discussions on inclusive global growth, resilience, innovation and sustainable development.

The Vice President will also participate in bilateral engagements aimed at advancing Nigeria’s economic and diplomatic interests, particularly in trade, investment, agriculture, technology, industrial development and other areas of mutual benefit.

Nigeria became a BRICS partner country in January 2025 and has since engaged the platform to strengthen South-South cooperation and broaden its relations with major emerging economies.

The Nigerian delegation will also participate in the BRICS open session and other activities scheduled on the sidelines of the summit.

Speaking ahead of the summit, Foreign Affairs Minister, Amb. Odumegwu-Ojukwu, said Nigeria will explore new partnerships and opportunities in agriculture, technology, artificial intelligence, trade, the digital economy and other critical sectors.

According to her, Nigeria also intends to draw lessons from India’s experience in deploying technology and artificial intelligence to create opportunities for its large youth population.

“India is firm in its expertise in agriculture and, of course, even in the digital economy. In fact, prior to this, we had a session dealing with women in the digital economy and artificial intelligence, and we are leveraging India’s greatest strength, which is in the engagement of its youth population,” the minister said.

Also speaking, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Oduwole, said the Tinubu government is working to deepen Nigeria’s trade relationship with India, which she noted had previously stood at about $14 billion.

She disclosed that major investors of Indian origin have indicated interest in meeting the Nigerian delegation, adding that Nigeria also maintains important trade relationships with several BRICS countries.

“And so, deepening those relationships will further strengthen the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. India used to buy Nigerian oil quite a lot, so we are looking at how to expand that with everything going on in the world,” Oduwole said.