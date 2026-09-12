Police Confirm one dead as Protests Trail Stabbing of Sokoto Cleric During Jumu’at Prayers

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Tension gripped Sokoto metropolis on Friday after a prominent Islamic cleric, Sheikh Musa Ayyuba Lukuwa, was stabbed at the end of Jumu’at prayers, an incident that left one person allegedly dead and triggered fresh security deployments across the state capital.

The Sokoto State Police Command confirmed the attack in a statement to newsmen. According to the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Rufa’i Ahmad, the suspect was said to have stabbed Lukuwa in the stomach immediately after the congregation and was subsequently killed by an angry mob at the scene.

“Lukuwa, who led the Friday prayers, is currently receiving treatment at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, UDUTH, Sokoto. The deceased has been evacuated,” Ahmad said. He added that no arrest had been made in connection with the incident but assured that the situation was under control.

The police spokesperson urged residents to remain calm and law-abiding, even as security operatives were seen making frantic efforts to quell ongoing protests in parts of the city. Areas around Specialist Hospital, City Campus and other adjoining locations witnessed heightened presence of security personnel on Friday evening.

Some shop owners in the affected areas had already locked up their businesses, although there was a relative calm across other parts of Sokoto. The command said normalcy would be restored fully once investigations were concluded.

The attack is linked to weeks of rising religious tension in the state. Lukuwa had been accused of making blasphemous remarks against Prophet Muhammed, a development that triggered anger among Muslim faithful and sparked street demonstrations in parts of Sokoto metropolis.

Adding to the volatility, a Sokoto-based Dahiru Maibarewa, had earlier publicly threatened to kill Lukuwa over the alleged utterances. The threat drew condemnation and mobilised youths who took to the streets demanding action against the cleric.

The matter had already drawn the attention of Islamic bodies. A coalition of groups submitted a petition to the Sokoto State Government and security agencies, asking for intervention over statements they said were capable of inciting violence and breaching public peace.

At a press conference on September 4, Sheikh Abubakar Yagawal, Leader of the National Sufi Council of Nigeria and National Commissioner in NAHCON, condemned Lukuwa’s comments. He described them as “unbecoming and capable of instigating violence” among Muslim communities and called on Muslims to reject any form of blasphemy.

“Blasphemy against the Prophet attracts calamity and chaos in society. We must all work to ensure peace and respect for our faith,” Yagawal said. He noted that the coalition was working with both federal and state governments as well as security agencies to ensure justice.

The stabbing and subsequent mob killing have now deepened concerns about the fragile security situation in Sokoto. With protests already recorded earlier this week over Mai Barewa’s remand, and with about 20 persons previously arrested and charged to court, the police say they remain on alert to prevent further breakdown of law and order in the state.