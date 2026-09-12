Kelechi Iheanacho: Rediscovering His Groove in Turkey 

Once regarded as one of Nigeria’s brightest prospects, Kelechi Iheanacho’s career had begun to dwindle after inconsistent spells in Sevilla, Middlesbrough and Scotland. However, his summer move to Turkey’s Bursaspor has triggered a stunning renaissance. With eight goals in six games, the forward is brilliantly bouncing back, proving he still possesses elite, match-winning quality, Kunle Adewale reports

The Weight of a Prodigy

The narrative of Kelechi Iheanacho’s career has always been a complex combination of immense talent waiting for the perfect alignment of environment, confidence, and system. When he burst onto the global scene at the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup, claiming the Golden Ball, football enthusiasts predicted a straightforward trajectory to the absolute pinnacle of European football. His early days at Manchester City showcased an extraordinary goals-to-minutes ratio, proving that his instincts in the penalty box were undeniably elite.

Yet, the years that followed often featured a frustrating, cyclical pattern. Spells at Leicester City, Sevilla, and Middlesbrough frequently lacked continuity—moments of unplayable brilliance were too often followed by long periods of stagnation on the bench, or deployment out of his natural position. To many outsiders, a career that promised the world was quietly starting to dwindle.

A brief stay at Celtic in the Scottish Premiership offered a glimpse of a renaissance. Coming off the bench or starting in crucial domestic ties, “Seniorman Kels”—as he is affectionately dubbed by fans—seemed to rediscover the joy of scoring. He played a pivotal role in Celtic’s late-season surge, hitting a purple patch that made a contract extension in Glasgow look like an absolute certainty. The Celtic faithful appreciated his big-game temperament, unique spatial awareness, and lethal left foot.

The Green and White Awakening

Yet, when the summer transfer window opened, the football landscape shifted beneath his feet. Bursaspor, a historic Turkish club with a passionate fanbase and a top-flight pedigree, entered the frame. Despite currently residing in the TFF First League, the club’s board presented Iheanacho with a vision that went far beyond the second tier. They sold him on an ambitious multi-year project built entirely around his strengths, combined with a highly lucrative financial package that Celtic simply could not match. For a striker entering his peak years at 29, the promise of being the undisputed focal point of a historic club’s revival was too compelling to turn down.

“For a player whose form has historically fluctuated based on management trust, knowing he was the main man before even kicking a ball changed everything.”

Upon landing in Bursa, the atmosphere was electric. Turkish football fans are renowned worldwide for their fierce loyalty and theatrical welcomes, and the reception for the Nigerian international was no exception. Green-and-white flares illuminated the airport tarmac, and chants of his name echoed through the terminals. This immediate outpouring of love acted as a massive psychological catalyst for the forward.

Unlocking the System

The tactical layout implemented by Bursaspor’s coaching staff has uniquely unlocked his potential. Rather than forcing him to play as an isolated target man or shunting him out to the wings, the system utilises him as a dynamic, modern forward. He is given the tactical license to drop deep into the half-spaces, link up with the midfield, and drive forward with the ball at his feet. This freedom was on full display during his debut match against Bodrum FK, where he recorded both a goal and an assist, instantly validating the manager’s tactical blueprint.

As the weeks progressed, the scoring streak transformed from a good run of form into a historic campaign. Against Idır FK and Fatih Karagümrük, Iheanacho showcased his poaching instincts, scoring vital goals that underlined his positional intelligence. By the time Bursaspor faced Kayserispor and stanbulspor, opposing managers began adjusting their entire defensive structures specifically to contain him. Double-teams and low defensive blocks became the standard protocol, but Iheanacho simply adapted. If he wasn’t finding the space to shoot, his vision allowed him to turn provider, as demonstrated by his crucial assists that unpicked stubborn backlines.

Monday Night Magic

The pinnacle of this opening month arrived on Monday evening at the Manisa 19 Mayıs Stadium. Trailing 1-1 late into the second half, the match looked destined to end in a frustrating draw for the promotion hopefuls. Manisa’s defense had physicalised the game, frustrating Bursaspor’s midfield.

In moments of collective paralysis, truly elite players take matters into their own hands: Iheanacho dropped deep to receive the ball, turning his marker with a swift, subtle touch and initiated a direct, aggressive run toward the penalty area, forcing the backline backward. As three defenders closed in to restrict his angles, he executed a signature drop of the shoulder, created a fraction of a yard, and bent a precise, low curler around the reach of goalkeeper Vedat Karaku. The ball kissed the inside of the post before settling into the bottom corner.

Beyond securing three points, that strike marked a major milestone. According to OptaCan, it was the first time in Iheanacho’s entire professional career that he has scored in six consecutive matches.

The Road Back to the Super Eagles

The statistical reality of what Iheanacho is achieving in Turkey cannot be overstated. Leading the TFF First League scoring charts sitting two goals clear of second-placed Rey Manaj shows that he is operating at a level far superior to the division itself. Averaging more than a goal per game across the opening stretch, he has turned Bursaspor into one of the most feared attacking units in the country. The club currently sits just a solitary point behind Batman Petrolspor, and the race for automatic promotion is already shaping up to be an intense, season-long drama.

Crucially, this Turkish expedition carries massive implications for his international standing with the Nigerian national team. The Super Eagles boast one of the most star-studded attacking pools in African football, with elite talents competing in Europe’s top five leagues. Consequently, players operating outside the traditional elite divisions often face an uphill battle to secure call-ups.

However, national team selectors cannot ignore consistent scoring output, regardless of geography. Iheanacho’s ability to handle immense pressure, deliver match-winning performances week after week, and maintain peak physical fitness sends a clear message to the technical crew. His unique profile—a forward who can seamlessly bridge the gap between midfield creativity and frontline execution—offers a tactical variation that the Super Eagles frequently lack during tight, defensive international matches.

As Bursaspor prepares for the grueling stretch of the remaining 32 league matches, the burden of expectation on Iheanacho will only multiply. Opponents will analyse his movements with greater scrutiny, and the physical demands of the Turkish league will test his resilience. Yet, for the man they call “Seniorman,” this chapter feels fundamentally different. He is no longer an afterthought in a mega-squad or a tactical chess piece used sparingly from the bench. He is the standard-bearer for a football club on a mission of redemption. If Kelechi Iheanacho can maintain this extraordinary level of focus and execution, his journey will not only guarantee Bursaspor a return to the Süper Lig but will also cement his status as one of Nigeria’s most resilient footballing sons.