CSMN Urges Tinubu to Abandon 2027 Re-election Bid 

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Christian Social Movement of Nigeria (CSMN) has called on President Bola Tinubu to abandon his second term bid, citing worsening insecurity and economic hardship under his administration.

The group advised the President to use the remainder of his tenure to secure the country, strengthen democratic institutions, and facilitate constitutional reforms.

Addressing a world press conference yesterday via Zoom, Chairman of CSMN, Sunday Oibe, said “Tinubu has failed and should abandon his bid for re-election.”

According to him, the attacks by terrorists and other armed groups had exposed serious weaknesses in the government’s ability to protect citizens and safeguard the nation’s sovereignty.

Oibe described the continued killing of innocent Nigerians as “a national tragedy and a profound failure of the state’s most fundamental responsibility: the protection of life.”

According to the group, “The continued operations of Boko Haram, ISWAP, Lakurawa, bandits, JNIM, Al-Qaeda-linked groups, armed Fulani militias and other violent extremist and criminal networks constitute a grave assault on the sovereignty of Nigeria.

“A sovereign government cannot permanently tolerate armed groups establishing effective control, intimidating communities, displacing citizens and operating beyond the reach of law-enforcement agencies.

“If large numbers of Nigerians in parts of the North-east, North-west, and North-central are unable to return safely to their homes, farms and communities, how can they freely participate in the 2027 elections?

“Displaced citizens must not become invisible citizens. CSMN is particularly concerned that insecurity could create conditions in which legitimate voters are disenfranchised while opportunities arise for electoral manipulation.”

The group called on the federal government to take decisive and sustained action against terrorism, while demanding greater transparency over the identity, financing, objectives and networks of violent groups operating across the country.

Oibe also criticised the socio-economic conditions confronting Nigerians, citing unemployment, food insecurity, high cost of living, inadequate electricity in addition to insecurity.

He referenced the World Bank’s assessment that about 61 per cent of Nigerians were below the national poverty line, while 79 per cent were poor or vulnerable to poverty.

On the 2027 elections, CSMN expressed concern about provisions in the Electoral Act 2026 which, it said, had narrowed the grounds upon which elections could be challenged, particularly over qualification issues such as certificate forgery.

It argued that the development required serious national debate, especially in view of continuing public controversies surrounding President Tinubu’s academic credentials.

“The 2027 election must be an election, not a coronation,” the group declared.

The group also renewed its call for a new constitution, arguing that the 1999 Constitution had failed to adequately address Nigeria’s political, ethnic, religious and federal realities.

It advocated a “genuinely negotiated Constitution” and supported renewed dialogue on the principles of the 1963 Republican Constitution, particularly greater devolution of responsibilities.

The group, further restated its opposition to the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, stressing that its position was not opposition to Muslims but concern about religious balance and perceptions of inclusion in governance.

It cited Section 10 of the Constitution, which states that “The Government of the Federation or of a State shall not adopt any religion as State religion.”

The group urged “the Nigerian church to overcome political fragmentation and work towards a Christian Political Consensus Project ahead of the 2027 elections.”

It said Nigeria must choose “the path of democracy, justice, security, accountability, constitutional reform and equal citizenship.”