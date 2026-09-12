2027: Imansuagbon Urges South To Back Atiku, Says Nigeria Needs Unifier

A stalwart of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former Edo State governorship aspirant, Mr Kenneth Imansuagbon, has called on voters in the south to support the presidential ambition of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar in the 2027 election, describing him as the candidate best positioned to unify the country and address perceived imbalances in governance.

Imansuagbon, who spoke at the weekend against the backdrop of preparations for the 2027 presidential election, said Nigeria needed a president who would promote fairness and inclusiveness in the distribution of political power, economic opportunities and appointments.

He also criticised what he described as growing concerns over perceived regional and ethnic considerations in governance under the President Bola Tinubu administration, insisting that the country needed a leader capable of rising above such considerations.

He said: “Atiku would correct the inequitable distribution of power and economic lopsidedness. What we need is a president who would be fair to everybody, even in the area of appointments.

“We need an Atiku who would unify the country. We need a president who would be fair to everybody and give every part of Nigeria a sense of belonging.”

On the prospect of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) deploying the advantage of incumbency ahead of the election, the Edo-born politician said the ultimate power rested with the electorate.

“There is nothing like the power of incumbency when the people are determined. What we have is the people and God’s power. If the people want their power back, there is nothing the APC can do,” he said.

He argued that Atiku is better prepared for the presidency, claiming that economic policies implemented by the Tinubu administration had imposed significant pressure on households and businesses.

“Almost four years now, we have seen the economic policies of the Tinubu administration, including the removal of subsidy, inflicting pains on Nigerians through higher costs and taxes, while some businesses are struggling to survive,” he said.

Imansuagbon also expressed concern over infrastructure and electricity supply, saying the next administration should prioritise roads, power and other critical infrastructure.

“The same government that promised to provide electricity must be judged by its performance. We need a president who can fix the broken infrastructure across the country. Some of us today find it extremely difficult to travel home. Where are the motorable roads?” he asked.

Reacting to concerns that supporting a northern presidential candidate could undermine the principle of power rotation between the north and south, he said national development should take precedence over the region of origin of the president.

“Is rotation in the constitution? What we should be talking about is rotating hunger for food, poor schools for good schools and poor healthcare for good healthcare. I don’t care where the president of Nigeria is from. What really matters is a president that can fix Nigeria,” he said.

He added that Nigerians should elect a leader capable of tackling insecurity, creating jobs, improving infrastructure and fostering national unity.

“We need a president that can tackle insecurity, provide jobs, build infrastructure and unite Nigerians. Atiku has demonstrated determination and capacity to make Nigeria work again.

“The way you know a man who will perform is through his consistency, even when things are bad. That is how you know a man who genuinely wants to serve,” Imansuagbon said.