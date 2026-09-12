Army Probes Alleged Sexual Abuse of Minor by Officers in Taraba

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Army said it has commenced an investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of a minor by one of its officers, identified as Captain Etim Essien, in Taraba State, with a view to establishing the veracity or otherwise of the allegation.

The investigation follows a report that has been circulating online, linking Captain Essien to the alleged sexual abuse of a minor in the state.

The report alleged that the 13-year-old victim, who is reportedly deaf and non-speaking, was subjected to repeated sexual abuse while in the care of the officer and his family.

The Taraba State Ministry of Women Affairs and Child Development and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in the state, which are reportedly investigating the matter, have asked the Army to take appropriate administrative and disciplinary action against the officer.

In a statement, the Nigerian Army confirmed that it was aware of reports circulating online concerning alleged sexual abuse involving Captain Essien, who is currently serving at Headquarters 3 Division, Jos.

The statement, signed by the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 3 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Olumide Olukoya, said the Army had commenced an investigation into the allegation.

Lieutenant Colonel Olukoya said the Nigerian Army takes all allegations of sexual abuse, particularly those involving minors and other vulnerable persons, with the utmost seriousness.

“Accordingly, appropriate steps have been initiated to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the reported incident.

“As the allegation is currently under investigation, it would be inappropriate to make definitive comments on the culpability or otherwise of any individual at this stage. The Nigerian Army remains committed to due process, fairness and the protection of the rights and dignity of all parties involved.

“The Nigerian Army is also aware that the relevant civil authorities are looking into the matter and will co-operate fully with them to ensure that the allegation is thoroughly and transparently investigated in accordance with extant laws and regulations,” Lieutenant Colonel Olukoya said.

He said the Nigerian Army places a high premium on discipline, professionalism and respect for human dignity.

According to the statement, “Upon the conclusion of the investigation, any personnel found to have acted contrary to the law or established service regulations will be dealt with appropriately.

“Members of the public are therefore urged to refrain from speculation, the dissemination of unverified information or any action capable of prejudicing the ongoing investigation or compromising the privacy and wellbeing of the persons involved, particularly any minor.”

The Nigerian Army assured the public that further information would be provided as appropriate, subject to the requirements of the law and the integrity of the investigative process.