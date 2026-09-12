Kwara APC Reps Candidate, Olododo, Distributes Back-to-School Packs to Students 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A House of Representatives candidate on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ilorin East/Ilorin South federal constituency of Kwara State, Hon. Abdulquawiy Olododo, has pledged to advance the quality of education of students in his constituency if elected into the National Assembly in the 2027 general election.

This, he said, would assist the students to be leaders of tomorrow and also to serve as positive reference points for the academic excellence of the constituency.

Olododo spoke in Ilorin Saturday while distributing ‘Back-to-School packs’ and other writing materials to outstanding students from selected summer schools across the Ilorin East and South Local Government Areas of the state.

A total of 18 outstanding students from JS1 to SS3 benefited from the educational support initiative held at Alalubosa Maraba LGEA Primary School, Ilorin.

The initiative also provided school bags, books and WAEC scholarship support to the affected outstanding students of the two local government areas that make up the federal constituency.

He said that education remains one of his main priority if elected into the National Assembly so as to advance the educational advancement of the people of the constituency.

Olododo, who was represented at the event by Alhaji Umar Abubakar Opeyemi, said the distribution of the educational support to the students was aimed at supporting young learners and encouraging academic excellence among students in the constituency.

The House of Representatives candidate also used the occasion to call on the people of the state to join hands with the APC-led administration in order to ensure more dividends of democracy to their doorsteps.

He said that he will use his past experiences in the art of governance to bring a new lease of life to the people of the constituency so as to improve the socio-economic growth of the state.

Meanwhile, some of the outstanding students and their parents lauded Olododo for the educational support in view of the current economic situation in the country.

They therefore promised to use the support for their academic excellence so as to be future leaders.