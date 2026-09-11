WAP Commends Binta  International School on Ibadan Campus

Sunday Okobi

Wale Adenuga Productions(WAP), producers of some of Nigeria’s most beloved TV series, including Superstory, Papa Ajasco and Company, Akpan & Oduma, and Nnenna and Friends, as well as the creative powerhouse behind PEFTI Film Institute and WAPTV, has lauded the successful launch of Binta International School’s ultramodern campus in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Under the proprietorship of Pastor Ehimwenma Adenuga, WAP said the new Ibadan campus marks a significant expansion for Binta, which previously had campuses in Ejigbo, Mushin, and Ajao Estate, Lagos.

“This is in a bid to bring premium education closer to the doorsteps of parents who value the professional nurturing and development of their children and wards,” the company stated yesterday in a statement made available to THISDAY.

According to the statement, the Chairman of Wale Adenuga Productions, Wale Adenuga said: “WAP and Binta International School have always had a special history together. Aside from the fact that Binta’s proprietress is my beautiful wife of more than 50 years, WAP has always played a big role, especially in the area of nurturing the talents of Binta students.

“The Binta and Friends TV series was created and featured talented students from Sango Expressway, Oyo State, will officially commence classes on September 14, 2026, adding that enrolment is already ongoing. “Parents and guardians can make enquiries via 07038064682 or send an email to admin@bintainternationalschools.com,” he stated.Binta. A lot of Binta students feature in WAPTV programmes. The relationship between both organisations has therefore played an important role in exposing young talents to opportunities within the creative industry.”

The new Ibadan campus caters to children from Crèche, Playgroup, Nursery, and Primary levels, “and is equipped with modern classrooms, computer laboratories, playgrounds and other facilities designed to provide a conducive, engaging and technology-driven learning environment.”