Sharafadeen Alli Appoints Media, Communication, Public Affairs Directors

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Oyo State, Senator (Dr.) Sharafadeen Alli, has appointed seasoned journalists and communication professionals to key positions in his campaign media and publicity team.

This was contained in a statement issued by Dare Adekanmbi, Media Consultant to Senator Sharafadeen Alli and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Ibadan.

The appointments include former South-West Bureau Chief of The Nation newspaper, Mr. Bisi Oladele, as Director of Media and Publicity; Mr. Kehinde Olaosebikan as Director of Strategic Communication and Mr. Bolaji Tunji as Director of Public Affairs.

The immediate past Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, Chief Ademola Babalola and Oyo State APC Publicity Secretary, Mr. Olawale Sadare, would serve as Deputy Director and Secretary respectively on the Media and publicity team.

Oladele, a seasoned multimedia journalist and communication strategist, brings more than 25 years of experience in journalism and public relations to the assignment.

He will work with other talented and experienced professionals across various communication genres, including Mr Ayotunde Olude, to strengthen the campaign’s media, publicity and strategic communication efforts.

Until his appointment, Oladele was Executive Editor of Newspeak Media and Chairman of the South-West Guild of Online Publishers (SWEGOP).

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Education (English) from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Master’s degree in Communication and Language Arts from the University of Ibadan, and already concluding his PhD in Political Communication at Lead City University, Ibadan.

Olaosebikan, a veteran media practitioner, served as Chief Press Secretary to the late Gov. Lam Adesina of Oyo State and brings extensive experience in strategic communication and government media relations to the campaign.

Tunji, also a seasoned journalist and communication practitioner, served as Special Adviser to the late Gov. Abiola Ajimobi on Communication and Strategy.

The appointments, according to the statement, are aimed at strengthening media visibility, strategic communication, public engagement and overall information management ahead of the 2027 general election.