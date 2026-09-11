AbdulRazaq Lauds Tinubu over Commencement of Construction of Oko-Olowo Bridge in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State yesterday commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the commencement of construction work on the Oko Olowo Bridge.

The non construction of the bridge at Oko-Olowo axis of Ilorin has claimed many lives while property worth several millions of naira have reportedly lost to the carnage in the recent times in the axis of the state.

Many auto crashes had happened at the axis as a result of over speeding and non-compliance with road rules in the area.

However, a statement issued by Governor AbdulRazaq on Thursday, the governor said the project underscores the love of President for the people of the state and his commitment to public welfare.

AbdulRazaq said, “Our advocacy on this bridge began since 2019. We again renewed this advocacy as the President settled down in the office in 2023.

“I recall visiting the Hon. Minister HE David Umahi in 2024 in company of His Excellency Governor of Kogi State Ahmed Usman Ododo, Hon. Mukhtar Shagaya and Hon. Ahmed Yinka Aluko to further press for urgent construction of the bridge as well as Ilorin-Lokoja Road via Omu Aran.

“In a visit to the state in October 2025, the Hon. Minister assured us that work will soon begin on the bridge”.

The governor added: “So what is happening today is a dream come true and promise kept by the president and minister.

“We are grateful and we see this as an intentional effort to protect lives and property.

“It is a relief to tens of thousands of our people who live in that axis or travel along that road every other day.

“We are also confident that the Hon. Minister will graciously expedite action on our other requests, including the Ilorin-Lokoja via Omu Aran, for the good of our people.

“This Oko Olowo project is one of the many other dividends of democracy that our people have en-joyed, and it is another reason that the people of our state will vote massively for the President and all APC candidates in the coming election.”