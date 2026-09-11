Former Ambassador, NDC, Others Disagree over Stoppage of Obi’s Movement in Benue

Chuks Okocha in Abuja, Sunday Ehigiator in Lagos and George Okoh in Makurdi





A former Nigerian Ambassador to Namibia, Terhemen Tarzoor, has advised the presidential candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, to apoligise to the Benue State governor, Hyacinth Alia, for trying to “sneak in and out” of the state.

While observing that Obi had blamed the governor for what befell him, Tarzoor emphasised that the former Anambra State governor was not fair to Alia, for insisting that it was right for him to come to Benue, without alerting the state government of his visit.

He explained that the incident that followed the attempt by Obi to get into the state without formally notifying government, could be interpreted to be that of one that had come to Benue with an ulterior motive.

Tarzoor, who is also the state coordinator for the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, working for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027, also dismissed allegations that the presidency had a hand in the incident that led the youth in the state to stop Obi from getting into Makurdi, en route Yelwata.

The former ambassador attributed the allegations against the presidency to the usual politics of “allegations and counter-allegations.”

He said, “I am happy that you are starting with the word: allegations. There are no facts to it. But I tell you Mr President is a true democrat and I challenge to look at what happened in Osun state.

“He was the first to congratulate the governor of Osun State. And with all the forces that went to Osun State, he (Tinubu) insisted that let there be free, fair elections and APC lost. Thereafter, he received the governor in his office.

“So why would the president choose to be cherry-picking? I want Osun State, but when it’s Benue, I don’t want Peter Obi to go to Benue. It doesn’t add up.”

LP: Tinubu Must Rein in His Governors

Labour Party (LP) asked President Bola Tinubu to rein in the governors of his party before they derail democracy, describing the recent Benue incident as shameful.

LP said if the allegation that the miscreants who perpetrated the absurdity were sponsored by the state governor, a supposed minister in the temple of God, was true, it made the situation even more frightening.

According to a statement by LP National Publicity Secretary, Ken Asogwa, “If a Reverend Father, who mounts the pulpit to teach morals could descend to this level of violence, what should Nigerians expect from more indecorous politicians and governors, like the one in Edo?”

LP urged Tinubu to rein in the governors, as their actions, if left unchecked, could derail the already wobbling democracy.

Asogwa stated, “Nigeria’s Constitution guarantees freedom of movement, and every citizen, irrespective of tribe, political leaning or religion, must be allowed to enjoy that right.

“It is particularly concerning that a Governor who, as the Chief Security Officer of Benue State, has never been able to arrest and prosecute the criminals ravaging his state could instead be feasting on a man, who was embarking on a humanitarian mission.

“Political differences should never become a licence for violence, intimidation or the suppression of the fundamental rights of Nigerians.

“The sanctity of our democracy depends on the ability of every citizen to move freely, express political opinions and participate in public life without fear of harassment or attack,” Asogwa stated.

SNG-USA Decries Blockade of Obi’s Convoy

Save Nigeria Group USA (SNG-USA) condemned the reported “attack, intimidation, and blockade” of the convoy of Peter Obi, in Makurdi, Benue State.

In a statement in Washington, D.C., the group expressed its “profound outrage and strongest condemnation” of the incident, which occurred while Obi and members of his entourage were travelling to Yelwata in Guma Local Government Area.

SNG-USA said Obi was on his way to “express condolences and solidarity with families and communities affected by the horrific killings of June 2025, in which more than 270 people were reportedly killed”.

The organisation said instead of being allowed to proceed with the visit, Obi’s convoy was “reportedly stopped and confronted by a group of youths along the Gboko-Makurdi Road, near the Nigerian Air Force Base and Makurdi Airport”.

It added that reports and videos from the scene indicated that “protesters barricaded the road and prevented the convoy from proceeding”.

SNG-USA said it considered “any attempt to intimidate, obstruct, threaten, or physically confront a presidential candidate in the course of a peaceful public engagement deeply disturbing and wholly unacceptable in a constitutional democracy. Democracy cannot survive political intimidation.

“The freedom of political actors to travel, engage citizens, visit communities, express solidarity with victims, and participate peacefully in the democratic process must be protected regardless of political party, ideology, ethnicity, religion, or personal affiliation.

“Nigeria cannot build a stable democracy where political disagreements degenerate into intimidation, road blockades, threats, violence, or the mobilization of groups to prevent political opponents from moving freely.”