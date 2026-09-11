NEPL/Seplat Energy JV Inaugurates Two STEAM Laboratories in Asaba- Trains 500 more teachers as Delta govt commends JV partners

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

In a bid to significantly address the contemporary science and technology as well as the arts needs of Nigeria through the country’s education system, the NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL)/Seplat Energy Joint Venture (JV) has inaugurated and handed over two more fully equipped state-of-the-art STEAM Laboratories in the Delta State.

The two laboratories are situated in Asagba Mixed Secondary School and Zappa Basic Secondary School, both in Asaba the Delta State capital.

In the same vein, the Joint Venture reiterated its “commitment to improving quality education with sustained investment in teacher development”, by equipping a total of 500 teachers across Delta State with contemporary STEAM-based teaching skills.

STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics, and the state government took delivery of the two facilities through the state ministry of education.

On behalf of the NEPL/Seplat JV, Chioma Afe, Director of External Affairs and Social Performance, Seplat Energy Plc, represented by Esther Icha, the General Manager, Corporate Social Investment & Social Performance, Seplat Energy Plc, explained that the laboratories formed part of the JV’s strategic investment in the future generation through quality education for the purpose of building a better society.

Specifically, the external affairs director pointed out that the initiatives formed part of the JV partners’ efforts to promote more creative, practical and student-centred learning in schools.

Afe said, “Through these laboratories, our students will not only learn theories; they will experiment, design, create, test ideas and build real confidence to solve real life problems.

“Today, the NEPL/Seplat JV is delighted to formally hand over these STEAM Laboratories to the Delta State Ministry of Education. This moment represents more than just the commissioning of a room filled with equipment; it represents a strong investment in the future of our students, our schools and our state.”

On the rationale and expected impact, Afe explained, “STEAM, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics is no longer an option in today’s world; it is the foundation for innovation, problem solving, creativity and sustainable development.”

While noting that the new laboratories brought rto seven the number of such interventions in the state, she expressed gratitude to the state government, the JV partner, and the various school authorities that made the project possible.

Afe expressed optimism that the laboratories would make the desired impact on the relevant stakeholders including the individual students, schools and the society at large.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, represented by Dr. Kingsley Ashibuogwu, Delta State Commissioner for Secondary Education, commended Seplat Energy for its sustained investment in education and other areas in the state.

He urged the students to make judicious use of the STEAM Laboratories and approach the future with confidence as the leaders of tomorrow.

The education commissioner charged the students to see failure as part of the learning process, which they should not be afraid of, saying that “many great inventors failed many times before they succeeded.”

He assured that security measures had been put in place to protect the facility, including CCTV and connections with relevant security agencies in the state.

Also speaking, Hon. Bridget Anyafulu, Member Representing Oshimili South Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, commended Seplat Energy for donating laboratories to schools in Oshimili South Local Government Area of the state.

She recounted other strong investments of the JV partners in education, including the NNPC/Seplat JV PEARLs Quiz competitions, which she said encouraged bright minds and have been consistently won by public schools, adding that the STEAM Laboratories would greatly improve practical learning in public schools with corresponding improvement in the overall results.

Hon. Anyafulu noted that meaningful development required private-sector participation, describing investment in education as “a long-term investment in peace and prosperity.”

Mrs. Stella Ajufo, Principal, Asagba Secondary School, Asaba, thanked the Delta State Government and Seplat Energy for selecting the school as a beneficiary of the intervention.

The laboratory would be put to effective use, the elated school principal assured, adding that seven teachers from her school also participated in the JV’s STEP workshop and were trained on proper use of the laboratory equipment.

The teachers, she added, would share their knowledge with other teachers in the school to promote wider utilisation of the facility. Ajufo assured that the school would protect and maintain the equipment while ensuring that students benefit fully from the new learning environment.

Earlier at the STEM Onboarding ceremony for 500 teachers, Afe, who was represented by Emmanuel Otokhine, Senior Manager, Brands, Sponsorship and PR, Seplat Energy Plc, reassured of the JV’s commitment to continuous investment in the future generation through quality education for the purpose of building a better society.

She revealed that the initiatives formed part of the JV partners’ efforts to promote more creative, practical and student-centred learning in schools.

“Teachers are the critical success factor for any education model. If we want to change the trajectory of our students, we must first invest in their teachers. The STEP was more than a conventional teacher training initiative, as it represents a step-up for classrooms, students, host communities and the entire country.”

Afe said the programme was designed to equip teachers with the knowledge and skills required to respond to changing educational needs, particularly as curricula, technology and approaches to teaching continue to evolve.

“Education is changing daily. This programme is to equip you with what you need to meet the changing trends”, she said.

She explained that the deliberate inclusion of the Arts was intended to strengthen creative thinking, design and human empathy alongside scientific and mathematical knowledge as well as enhance discovery for better real-world appreciation.

According to her, the approach was designed to move students beyond rote learning or memorisation towards creativity, critical thinking and problem-solving with a view to positively impacting the larger society.