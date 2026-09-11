‘Musa’s Comments on Kaduna Security Not Personal Vendetta’

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The CG Musa for PBAT Support Group has defended the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd.), over his recent comments on Kaduna State and national cohesion, insisting that the minister’s intervention was driven by concerns over national security and unity rather than a personal vendetta against any individual.

The group, in a statement signed by its Director-General, Zakariyah Yakub, yesterday, said Musa spoke from the perspective of a soldier who had spent decades serving the country and witnessed firsthand the consequences of insecurity, communal conflicts and social divisions.

The statement followed public reactions to an interview granted by the Defence Minister on Channels Television, which has generated debate over issues relating to Kaduna State, national security, unity and peaceful coexistence.

According to the group, Musa’s remarks should be understood within the broader context of the security challenges confronting the country and the need to prevent ethnic, religious, regional and political differences from further weakening national cohesion.

It said: “General Musa spoke from the perspective of a soldier who has dedicated decades of his life to the service of Nigeria and who has witnessed, first-hand, the devastating consequences of insecurity, communal conflict and social division.

“His concerns about Kaduna State and the broader question of national cohesion should, therefore, not be misconstrued as a personal vendetta against any individual.”

The group argued that the central message in Musa’s intervention was the need for Nigerians to place the collective interest above ethnic, religious, regional and political considerations.

It warned that the continued exploitation of divisions capable of undermining peaceful coexistence posed a threat to national development, stressing that public discourse at a time of heightened political activity should promote healing rather than deepen existing fault lines.

“At the heart of General Musa’s intervention is a fundamental principle that deserves the attention of all Nigerians: our collective interest must always take precedence over ethnic, religious, regional, or political considerations,” the statement said.

The support group acknowledged that individuals who felt aggrieved by statements made during the interview had the right to disagree with the minister and, where appropriate, seek legal redress.

It, however, urged all parties involved in the controversy to allow facts, evidence and due process to determine the resolution of any dispute arising from the interview.

The group said the controversy should not be allowed to overshadow what it described as more fundamental national questions concerning security, justice, accountability, reconciliation and unity.

“The larger conversation must not be lost in personality politics.

“The issues of security, justice, accountability, reconciliation, and national unity are far too important to be reduced to personal exchanges,” it stated.

The group further described Musa’s record of service to Nigeria as evidence of his commitment to the country, maintaining that his interest in a peaceful, secure and united Nigeria remained unwavering.

It therefore appealed to political leaders and public commentators to exercise restraint and responsibility in their reactions to the controversy.

The group said, “Nigeria must move beyond division. We must choose unity over discord, peace over conflict, and national interest over political bitterness.”

It reiterated its commitment to promoting responsible leadership, national cohesion, security and national development, declaring that its guiding principle remained: “Nigeria First.”

Urhobo Traditional Rulers Back Oborevwori’s Re-election

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The leadership of Urhobo traditional rulers yesterday threw its weight behind the Delta State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori’s re-election in the 2027 general election.

The royal fathers, under the auspices of Ukoko R’ Ivie R’ Urhobo, said their position was anchored on the need to address pressing issues impacting the political stability ahead of the governorship election.

The Chairman of Ukoko R’ Ivie R’ Urhobo and the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM Dr. Emmanuel Sideso, at a press briefing said that though the royal fathers remained apolitical, they cannot stay silent when political developments threaten the security, well-being, and social harmony of their subjects.

“Recently, we have observed a concerning rise in political tension, hostility, and political thuggery across the Urhobo land. As royal fathers, we cannot sit back and watch our sons and daughters tear themselves apart over political ambitions.

“Politics should be a peaceful civic engagement, not a do-or-die affair. Driven by this concern, we convened a consultative meeting with our sons who are governorship candidates across various political parties to counsel them on the need for peace, restraint and brotherhood,” he said.

In the statement read on the Chairman’s behalf by the Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom, HRM Monday Whiskey, HRM Sideso noted that to de-escalate the rising political tensions and protect collective interest, they advised their sons contesting the 2027 governorship election to align with the forum counsel by setting aside their ambitions and rally behind the incumbent governor.

“The forum decides that we, the traditional rulers of Urhobo nation, have adopted Governor Sheriff Francis Orhovwedor Oborevwori as the sole candidate of the Urhobo nation for the 2027 governorship election for his unprecedented development across Delta State. We, therefore, call on all sons and daughters of the Urhobo nation to vote en masse for him,” he added.

Sideso observed that when it is the turn of Delta South or North to produce the governor of the state, they always stand united in support of their own, without dividing their votes, adding that the Urhobo nation should also stand firmly without dividing Urhobo votes unnecessarily.

He acknowledged that though every Urhobo son and daughter possesses the constitutional right to aspire to the highest political office in the land, that should not be against the collective interest of the nation.

“While we affirm that every Urhobo son and daughter possesses the constitutional right to aspire to the highest political offices in the land, however, considering that the incumbent governor is an illustrious son of the Urhobo nation, any attempt by individuals or groups to foster division, rivalry, and thuggery within the domain is a direct disservice to our collective unity and progress,” he added.