Keyamo Engages Global Aviation Aircraft Manufacturers at Airshow

Stories by Chinedu Eze

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, has held high-level engagements with major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and aviation stakeholders from across the world at the second edition of the El Alamein International Airshow in Egypt.

The airshow was presided over by the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who was accompanied by the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides.

The event provided a significant platform for Nigeria to deepen strategic relationships with leading players in the global aviation industry and explore opportunities to accelerate the development and modernisation of the country’s aviation sector.

According to the minister, the engagements with major OEMs awill afford Nigeria the opportunity to discuss practical areas of collaboration, particularly in upgrading aviation infrastructure across the country.

“The occasion afforded us the opportunity to meet major OEMs from around the world and engage in discussions regarding upgrading our aviation infrastructure across the country. These engagements are important as we continue to position Nigeria’s aviation industry for greater efficiency, safety, competitiveness and sustainable growth,” the Keyamo said

In a statement signed by the minister’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Tunde Moshood, the minister emphasised the importance of beginning preparations early to ensure that the aviation component of next year’s Hajj is efficiently coordinated and delivers a smoother experience for Nigerian pilgrims.

ASRTI Commends FG on Payment of Retirement Benefits

Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ASRTI) has commended the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, for addressing the delayed payment of the retirement benefits of the ex-workers of the defunct Nigeria Airways Limited.

The retired staff members have been subjected to over two decades of agonising neglect following the airline’s abrupt liquidation in April 2003.

“While we are appreciative of the government’s responsiveness to the plight of these unfairly treated citizens, we further request that the entitlements of the remaining living and deceased staff be promptly paid to them and their respective families, to ensure fairness and equal treatment for all senior citizens of Nigeria,” the body said in a statement signed by its president, Air Commodore Ademola Onitiju (rtd).

“The federal government is further requested to kindly conclude the process of payment of these senior citizens to end their avoidable sufferings and loss of lives,” the statement added.

It recalled that the Nigeria Airways was the proud national carrier and a symbol of the nation`s collective sovereignty.

FAAN Restates Commitment to Air Cargo Development

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has reaffirmed its commitment to improving air cargo operations and strengthening collaboration with licensed customs agents as part of efforts to reposition Nigeria’s air cargo sector.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ engagement organised by the FAAN Directorate of Cargo Development and Services in Lagos, the Regional General Manager, South West Airports, FAAN, Mr. Tokunbo Arewa, while declaring the meeting open, said the authority would continue to engage stakeholders to obtain feedback and improve service delivery.

Arewa said the meeting was designed to provide an opportunity for customs agents to raise concerns about the charges they pay and the services provided by the authority.

He said FAAN was interested in knowing whether its operations were meeting stakeholders’ expectations, stressing that the authority did not want to collect charges without demonstrating value for the services provided.

The Terminal Manager, Hajj and Cargo, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Adedayo Alale, called for stronger interaction between the authority and stakeholders to improve service delivery.

NCC Trains Persons with Disabilities on Digital Skills

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has commenced a two-day training programme for persons with disabilities in Lagos.

The participants numbering over 100, were trained on digital skills and emerging technologies, for digital inclusivity.

In his opening remarks, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, said the training was of utmost importance, designed to advance digital inclusion and to empower persons with disabilities to participate meaningfully in Nigeria’s growing digital economy.

Maida who was represented by the Director Digital Economy at NCC, Ms. Helen Obi, said while technology would continue to enable opportunities, it could also create barriers, particularly for persons with disabilities.

According to him, “Participation in the digital economy now requires more than basic internet access; it requires appropriate devices, affordable and reliable broadband, digital skills, accessible platforms, and secure systems. That is why the theme for the training is ‘Empowering Persons with Disabilities Through Digital Citizenship for an Inclusive Digital Economy’.”

The Director, Monitoring, Evaluation and Orientation, Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA), Dr. Adekola Oluwafunmilayo, who represented the General Manager of LASODA, Mrs. Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal, commended the NCC for facilitating the training programme.

“With the training on digital skills, NCC has raised the hopes of people with disabilities in Lagos State. Lagos is committed to the empowerment of people with disabilities and in developing their skills for independence and competitiveness.”

Programme Manager, Christian Blind Mission (CBM) Country Office Nigeria, Mr. Michael Idah, said the training would advance the vision of a society, where every person, regardless of disability, has equal opportunity to participate and thrive in the digital age.