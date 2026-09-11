Idris Opens ‘City Boy’ Hub in Kebbi, Pledges APC Ground War for 2027 Election

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Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has unveiled the Tinubu/Kaura ‘City Boy Movement’ Campaign Office in the state capital, declaring it the operational nerve centre for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general election.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Yakubu Bala-Tafida, performed the unveiling ceremony in Birnin Kebbi before a gathering of party leaders, government officials and political stakeholders.

Describing the facility as more than just a structure, Idris said the office would serve as a strategic hub for advocacy, mobilisation and coordination of campaign activities in support of APC candidates at both national and state levels.

“This is very good work, and we are going to work with you to ensure success in the forthcoming general election,” the governor said through the SSG, commending the initiators for their foresight and commitment to party building.

He charged members of the APC across the 21 local government areas of the state to remain united, focused and proactive in driving the party’s message to the grassroots, stressing that victory in 2027 would be won at the community level.

Idris further urged party faithful to intensify engagement with the electorate and communicate the achievements and programmes of both the President Bola Tinubu-led government and the APC government in Kebbi State.

Speaking at the event, State Coordinator of the City Boy Movement, Alhaji Anas Nasir Idris, said the unveiling was aimed at formally commencing mobilisation while seeking the blessings of political stakeholders across the state.

He noted that the movement was prepared to strengthen its campaign structure down to the ward level and to promote the candidature and policies of APC candidates ahead of the next general elections.

“We are ready to strengthen our campaign strategies down to the Local Government Areas and promote all APC candidates across the state and at the national level,” Anas Idris stated, adding that the office would drive voter education and stakeholder engagement.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Kebbi State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Faruku Aliyu-Enabo, applauded the coordinator and members of the movement for the initiative, describing it as timely and necessary for consolidating the party’s support base.