Enugu NDC Crisis Ends as Ene-Nwannaji Withdraws Case against Ohaa

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The crisis rocking the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Enugu State seems to have ended as Professor Ene-Nwannaji withdrew his case against the party’s governorship candidate, Chinyeaka Ohaa.

The Federal High Court in Enugu subsequently dismissed the case instituted against Ohaa, bringing an end to the dispute over the party’s governorship candidacy.

The crisis had pitted two groups within the party against each other over the control of the party structure and its legitimate candidate for the 2027 governorship election. While one faction backed Ohaa, a rival group led by the party’s state Secretary, Dr. Sebastine Chukwuebuka Okafor, had maintained that Ene-Nwannaji was the rightful candidate.

The opposing faction had also alleged that Ohaa was a factional candidate and that the party’s governorship primary was not validly conducted.

Speaking after the court decision yesterday, Ohaa described the development as a victory for internal democracy, saying it had restored peace and unity within the party.

“Those who are causing trouble should know that we now have peace,” he said, adding that other members who were still aggrieved over certain issues would also return to the party.

He said the party would now concentrate on winning the 2027 election and changing the narrative of governance in Enugu State.

Also speaking, Ene-Nwannaji pledged his support for Ohaa, saying the decision was taken in the interest of the people of the state.

He said although he purchased the party’s governorship nomination form, he was advised to step down for Ohaa because of his experience and ability to deliver good governance.

“I also see in him the dreams that I have for the people of Enugu State. Wherever he says we will go is where we will go. It is a decision above self because we have decided to work together for the good of the people,” he said.