Oyetola Elated as APM Terminals Signs MoU to Develop Badagry Deep-seaport

Eromosele Abiodun

APM Terminals has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development of the proposed Badagry Deep-Seaport, as Nigeria’s Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, led a federal government delegation to Denmark to strengthen maritime cooperation and attract further investment into the country’s port infrastructure.

The MoU, signed in Copenhagen, marks a significant step towards the development of the greenfield port project, which is expected to provide additional deepwater capacity, accommodate larger container vessels and create new transshipment opportunities for Nigeria and the wider West African market.

The MoU was signed by the Group Chief Executive Officer of A.P. Moller–Maersk, Vincent Clerc, on behalf of APM Terminals, and Managing Director of Badagry Port Development Limited and Quinn McGrath Marine and Environmental Services Limited, Didi Ndiomu.

The agreement commits the parties to exclusive negotiations to explore the development of Badagry Port, with APM Terminals expressing its commitment to carrying forward the project.

The development formed part of broader engagements during Oyetola’s visit to Denmark, where the minister and his delegation held discussions with senior representatives of the Danish government and the wider Danish maritime sector.

Oyetola said the federal government remains committed to strengthening Nigeria’s maritime infrastructure and creating an enabling environment for long-term private-sector investment in the sector.

“Our engagement in Denmark underscores the Federal Government’s commitment to modernizing Nigeria’s maritime infrastructure and unlocking the full potential of our blue economy. Partnering with global terminal operators like APM Terminals to explore strategic greenfield developments such as the Badagry Port is central to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision of positioning Nigeria as West Africa’s premier trade and logistics hub,” Oyetola said.

“APM Terminals is keen to contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth and position as a trade hub in West Africa. We believe further investing long-term in our concessions in Apapa and Onne helps doing that, and we were pleased to have a constructive dialogue about this today. Additionally, developing Badagry as a greenfield project will further ease congestions in city ports and further open new opportunities,” Managing Director, Africa & Europe, APM Terminals, part of the A.P. Moller–Maersk Group, Igor van den Essen, said.

Managing Director of Badagry Port Development Limited, Didi Ndiomu, described the proposed investment as the beginning of a new phase in Nigeria’s maritime development.

“Investing in maritime infrastructure and especially in Badagry as a greenfield port project together with APM Terminals is the beginning of Nigeria becoming the true maritime capital of sub-Saharan Africa in full alignment with the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ambitious maritime growth strategy,” Ndiomu said.