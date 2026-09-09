Access Bank Launches Season 8 of Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Ton

Nume Ekeghe and Jessica Erobomhan

Access Bank Plc has launched the eighth season of its Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Ton programme, with 120 women entrepreneurs set to receive intensive business training and financial support as the bank deepens efforts to strengthen women-owned businesses across Africa.

The latest edition, which is being implemented in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), is scheduled to commence in November 2026 and will provide participants with a three-week intensive programme structured as a mini-MBA.

Speaking on the initiative, Head of Women Banking at Access Bank, Nene Kunle-Ogunlusi, said the programme had continued to grow in reach and impact since its launch, with more than 1,141 women across 10 African countries trained over the past seven seasons.

According to her, the beneficiaries have received grants in excess of $200,000, while participants have also recorded notable successes in external competitions, including winning the Nigeria MSME Awards in consecutive years. One of the programme’s graduates also secured a $100,000 prize in another competition.

Group Head, Consumer Banking, Access Bank, Chizobar Iheme, said financial inclusion must go beyond bringing women into the formal banking system to ensuring they have the capacity to build sustainable businesses.

“Financial inclusion is more than just integrating women into the banking system; it’s about empowering them with the skills necessary to thrive at every stage of their journey,” Iheme said.

She noted that the high rate of business failure within the first five years made it important to equip entrepreneurs with stronger structures, financial discipline and the capacity to meet the requirements for accessing formal credit.

“We want to ensure that when women apply for loans, they meet all necessary qualifications and are fully prepared to succeed,” she added.

Also speaking, Acting Group Head, Marketing and Retail Analytics, Access Bank, Oge Kasie-Nwachukwu, said the bank had introduced further enhancements to the programme to improve the prospects of participating businesses.

“With these changes, we anticipate improved performance for participating businesses. In addition to the top grant, 19 other beneficiaries will also receive financial support,” she said.