ICTN’s Ex-President Tasks SMES on Embracing Digital Tax Compliance

Dike Onwuamaeze

The immediate past President of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), Mr. Samuel Agbeluyi, has advised Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to embrace digital compliance under the new tax regime by establishing automated invoicing, integrated ledgers, and reliable digital audit-ready evidentiary database that automatically demonstrate compliance to revenue authorities.

Agbeluyi gave this advice in a paper titled, “Navigating the Nigeria Tax Act 2025: Unlocking SME Growth, Digital Compliance and Incentivised Investments,” which he delivered recently in Lagos at the annual conference of the Institute of Change Management (ICM). He said that digital compliance is the new operating reality under Nigeria’s new tax regime because tax administration is becoming increasingly digital and necessitating a decisive compliance shift.

Agbeluyi said: “The new digital tax infrastructure requires businesses to transition their evaluation thinking from ‘have we paid our tax?’ to ‘can our tax position be digitally demonstrated?’

He, therefore, advised enterprises to register, record, invoice, reconcile, file, pay, retain evidence and defend.

In his welcome address, the President of ICM, Mr. Nat Beifoh Osewele, said that an organisation that refused to change might survive for a while but will realise that the world has moved beyond it.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Sahara Group, Mr. Kola Adesina, stated that business excellence belonged to those who could navigate uncertainty with confidence and agility.