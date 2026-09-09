EFCC Should Recover N33.75 Billion And Prosecute The Officials Who Stole It

Femi falana

The Mohammmadu Buhari administration enacted the National Social Investment Programme Agency Act 2022 which transformed the NSIPA into a statutory agency. The Act provides National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) “with powers and legal framework to design programmes, manage beneficiaries database, strengthen payment and accountability systems, and collaborate with states and development partners to ensure coherent national implementation.”

The Act mandates the NSIPA to carry out the following programmes: N-Power, National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme, National Cash Transfer, National Social Safety-Net, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme and Grant Vulnerable Group.

However, the agency has been turned into a cesspit of corruption by certain public officers. The pioneer Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Mrs Sadiya Umar Farouq was investigated by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for money laundering of over N37.1 billion. A charge was filed against her. In April 2026, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court issued an arrest warrant against Farouq and her former Permanent Secretary, Bashir Nura Alkali, after they repeatedly failed to appear for arraignment.

Mrs Farouq’s immediate predecessor, Dr. Betta Edu was suspended following a leaked December 2023 memo. The memo instructed the Accountant-General of the Federation to transfer N585 million of public intervention funds into a private bank account. Halima Shehu, the CEO of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), was also suspended and questioned over alleged suspicious movement of funds. By now, the EFCC ought to have concluded its investigation into the scandal to enable Betta Edu and Halima Shehu Shema to know their fate.

In response to the scandals and pressure from international backers like the World Bank (which funds the National Social Safety Net Programme), the federal government enacted strict tracking measures. It is now mandatory for all beneficiaries to sync their profiles with their Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) and National Identification Numbers (NIN) to weed out ghost recipients

However, the Auditor-General for the Federation, Mr. Shaakaa Kanyitor Chira has revealed that the Federal Government could not provide sufficient evidence to auditors that N33.75bn in cash transfers meant for more than 3.29 million vulnerable households reached genuine beneficiaries. The disclosure is contained in the Auditor-General for the Federation’s 2024 Annual Report on Non-Compliance/Internal Control Weaknesses in Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission should liaise with the Auditor-General of the Federation with a view to recovering the missing N33. 75 billion. Furthermore, the EFCC should embark on immediate investigation of the serious allegation of the criminal diversion of the sum of N33.75 billion in cash transfers earmarked for poor and vulnerable people in the country. All the characters involved in the shameful conduct should be arrested and prosecuted without any delay.

Meanwhile, in July 2026, President Bola Tinubu unveiled a $3.05 billion package of development programmes aimed at deepening poverty reduction, strengthening human capital and expanding economic opportunities across the country. The initiatives supported by the World Bank are aimed at ensuring the gains of its economic reforms translate into tangible improvements in the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

Instead of allowing public officers to feast on the huge funds for poverty reduction in the land, the Federal Government should set up a body constituted by representatives of credible civil society organizations to disburse the 3.05 billion package of development programmes to the poor and vulnerable people in the country. We have confirmed that the World Bank has concluded arrangement to withdraw the fund if the Federal Government cannot prevent its officials from feeding fat on it.