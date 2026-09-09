Agunkejoye Wins Highpoint Africa Woman of Impact Award

Nigerian HR professional, author, social entrepreneur and gender development strategist, Mrs Izehi Hannah Agunkejoye, has been recognised as a Highpoint Africa Woman of Impact Award by the Highpoint Africa Women’s Network as part of its inaugural recognition cohort for August 2026.

According to Chief Executive of High Point Africa Women’s Network, Mrs Onajevwe Akakabota, “The award recognition celebrates African women whose work is creating meaningful pathways for women, girls and young people to develop skills, pursue opportunities and contribute to their communities.”

Akakabota stated, “Hannah Agunkejoye was recognised for her work across digital inclusion, girls’ leadership, literacy, entrepreneurship, career development and youth mentorship, particularly through initiatives designed to equip young people with practical skills and platforms for growth.”

She noted, “Through African Girls in Tech, Agunkejoye has equipped more than 400 girls with digital skills, including ICT, coding and other technology-related competencies.”

Speaking about the award recognition, Agunkejoye expressed appreciation for the opportunity to have her work acknowledged, noting that her motivation has always been to create opportunities that enable people to discover and develop their potential.

For Hannah, the recognition represents more than a personal achievement. It highlights a philosophy that has guided her work: empowerment becomes meaningful when it gives people practical tools, platforms and opportunities to take action.