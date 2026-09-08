Bovi to End 2026 World Tour With Benin City, Lagos Shows

Award-winning Nigerian comedian, actor and writer Bovi Ugboma is set to conclude his sold-out 2026 world tour with performances in Benin City and Lagos this October.

The Nigerian leg of the tour, titled Bovi: Guilty as Charged, will begin in Benin City on October 1, while the final show will hold on October 11 at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel, Lagos.

The two performances follow the completion of the tour’s international leg, which began in the United Kingdom at Easter. Bovi sold out Indigo at The O2 before taking the show to Canada, where he performed in six cities, including Toronto, Calgary and Edmonton.

All six Canadian performances were sold out, adding to what has been a successful year on the road for one of Africa’s most celebrated comedians.

With the international dates completed, the tour will now return to Nigeria for its final stretch, with the Benin City performance preceding the Lagos finale.

Bovi, who has spent nearly two decades working across stand-up comedy, television and film, is known for his clever observations, fearless humour and storytelling. His comedy frequently draws from relationships, society, popular culture and everyday life, turning familiar experiences into material that has connected with audiences in Nigeria and internationally.

Over the years, productions including Bovi: Man on Fire and Naughty by Nature have helped establish him as a leading figure in Nigerian comedy. Guilty as Charged is the latest addition to his body of live work and will return him to Nigerian audiences after the tour’s sold-out international performances.

The Lagos show will also feature a new seating arrangement. For the first time at a Bovi show, all ticket holders will have designated seats, with buyers able to select their preferred seats at the point of purchase. The arrangement will apply throughout the venue, making the Lagos performance a fully reserved seating event.

The October performances will offer audiences in both cities the opportunity to see the material that took Bovi from a sold-out opening at Indigo at The O2 to six sold-out shows across Canada.

Tickets for the Benin City and Lagos shows are available on juniorprefect.com.