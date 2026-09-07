Hartland Announces Completion of 41 Projects, Commits to Infrastructure Delivery

Says it hasn’t abandoned any projects

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Hartland Nigeria Limited, a civil engineering and construction company, has completed 41 major infrastructure projects across the country, citing the record as evidence of its capacity to deliver complex public and private sector assignments.

The company, in a statement, said the milestone had reinforced its commitment to completing projects entrusted to it, particularly ongoing road, bridge and other critical infrastructure works.

Hartland said each assignment had strengthened its reputation for technical delivery and deepened its responsibility to clients, communities and other stakeholders.

“In Nigerian construction, reputation is not claimed. It is built. Each of those 41 projects represents more than concrete and asphalt. It represents a responsibility accepted. A contract executed. A commitment honoured,” the company stated.

The firm said its project portfolio had been built through engagements with federal and state governments, international organisations and major private sector clients, adding that it had continued to invest in human capital, equipment and operational systems to execute projects of varying complexity.

Hartland said it currently has more than 1,700 direct employees, in addition to personnel engaged through contractual arrangements, reflecting the scale of resources deployed in its operations.

The company also sought to distinguish its record by stressing that it had not abandoned projects entrusted to it, even when assignments encountered contractual or financial difficulties.

According to the management, such challenges had instead been addressed through engagement with clients and partners to find workable solutions and sustain progress towards completion.

“We value the confidence and cooperation of those we work with and remain committed to the timely progress and completion of all our ongoing projects,” it said.

The company attributed its operating philosophy to four principles: excellence in execution, integrity in every deal, innovation in approach and respect for clients and host communities.

It said these principles were particularly important in infrastructure development because projects often extend beyond the immediate contractor-client relationship to affect businesses, households and entire communities.

“A contract is a commitment. Public infrastructure carries a public trust. And the strongest reputation is earned one project, one site, one delivery at a time,” Hartland stated.

The company added that its infrastructure interventions were ultimately aimed at supporting economic activity by improving connectivity and creating the physical foundations required for commerce and community development.

With 41 projects now completed, Hartland said the record had also increased the obligation to deliver its outstanding assignments to the specifications and standards agreed with clients.

The company maintained that its experience, technical personnel, equipment and organisational systems had positioned it to meet its contractual responsibilities.

“Hartland Nigeria Limited remains fully committed to delivering all current projects in line with the specifications, timelines, and standards of our contracts,” the management stated.

It added that the company remained committed to its clients and host communities, describing infrastructure delivery as central to its role in supporting Nigeria’s economic growth.

Hartland Nigeria Limited, which began operations as Hartland Enterprises, said it has developed into a civil engineering and construction firm with a focus on roads, bridges and other critical infrastructure.

“We remain committed to our clients. We remain committed to the communities our projects serve. We remain committed to building the infrastructure that powers Nigeria’s growth. Because this is who we are,” the firm added.