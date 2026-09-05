Shettima’s Birthday: APC Youth Parliament Awards Scholarships To 60 Children

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The APC Youth Parliament has announced plans to sponsor the education of 60 underprivileged children for one year as part of activities marking the 60th birthday of Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The Chairman of the group, Mr. Kabiru Garba Kobi, disclosed this yesterday in Bauchi while speaking with journalists on the significance of the Vice President’s birthday.

Kobi said the initiative was conceived as a gesture of appreciation to Allah for the life and service of Shettima, whom he described as a leader committed to the development of the North-east and Nigeria at large.

According to him, selecting 60 beneficiaries was deliberate, representing the 60 years attained by the Vice President.

“As our esteemed leader marks his 60th birthday, we have decided to sponsor the education of 60 children in Bauchi, reflecting the number of years God has blessed him with, in his honour.

“We are proud of his achievements and his contributions to national development. He has remained a unifying force in the North-East and an important voice in the progress of Nigeria,” Kobi said.

The APC Youth Parliament chairman described the milestone as an opportunity to reflect on Shettima’s journey in public service, noting that the Vice President had demonstrated intellectual depth, courage, strategic foresight, humility and commitment to the public good throughout his political career.

He also commended Shettima for his partnership with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in implementing the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Kobi praised the Vice President’s role as chairman of the National Economic Council, saying his coordination of economic policy discussions between the federal government and the states had demonstrated his experience and understanding of national issues.

He expressed confidence that Shettima would continue to deploy his experience and expertise toward supporting President Tinubu and advancing the interests of Nigerians.

Kobi prayed for continued good health, wisdom, strength and divine guidance for the Vice President as he continues to serve the country.

On the 2027 general elections, the APC Youth Parliament chairman said President Tinubu would have no reason to regret choosing Shettima as his running mate, expressing confidence that the Vice President would contribute significantly to the party’s electoral success.

He said youths and other stakeholders across the North-east regarded Shettima as a dependable leader, pledging the group’s commitment to mobilising support for the APC in the region.

Kobi further expressed optimism that a renewed mandate for the Tinubu-Shettima administration would enable the Federal Government to consolidate its reforms, accelerate development and expand opportunities for youths and women.

He described the Vice President as a patriotic and visionary Nigerian whose resilience, humility and dedication to public service continue to inspire young people across the country.