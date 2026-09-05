MFM Takes Deliverance Crusade to North Carolina, Florida

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) USA Mega Region 2 is set to take its evangelical outreach to a new level with major church property dedications and deliverance crusades scheduled for North Carolina and Florida in September.

The programmes, which will feature the General Overseer of MFM, Dr. D.K. Olukoya, are expected to attract worshippers, Nigerians in the diaspora and other Christian faithful from across the United States.

Principal Regional Overseer of MFM USA Mega Region 2, Pastor Olumide Oni, said the programmes were designed to impact positively on the spiritual lives of Christians in the United States and, in the language of the ministry, “depopulate the kingdom of darkness.”

Oni said the crusades would provide an opportunity for people burdened by what he described as satanic yokes to seek deliverance, while many others would encounter what he called “the God of uncommon power.”

He said the programmes were open to people of all nationalities, including Nigerians both at home and abroad, particularly those residing in or travelling to the United States during the period.

According to him, the events would also provide an opportunity to rally prayers and support for the continued expansion of the ministry’s evangelistic work in the United States.

The North Carolina Church Property Dedication and the Great North Carolina Deliverance Crusade will hold on Thursday, September 17, 2026, at 5:00p.m. at The Alliance Convention Centre, 1214 Turrentine Street, Burlington, North Carolina.

The Florida Church Property Dedication and the Great Florida Deliverance Crusade will follow on Sunday, September 20, 2026, at 4:00p.m. at the Yuengling Centre, Entrance Gates A and C, University of South Florida (USF), 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa, Florida.

Oni described the two events as significant milestones in the expansion of MFM’s ministry and its evangelistic mission in the United States, urging members and Christian faithful to support the programmes with prayers.

He said the crusades would feature worship, prayers and deliverance ministrations, with participants expected from different parts of the United States and beyond.

The events, he added, underscore the ministry’s continuing commitment to advancing the Gospel and providing spiritual support to people seeking freedom, restoration and a deeper relationship with God.