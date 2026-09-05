Food Security: University Don Calls on Govt to Take Strategic Interest on Aquaculture Growth 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A Professor of Agriculture and Fisheries in the Faculty of Agriculture, University of Ilorin,

Wasiu Adeyemi Jimoh, yesterday called on government to recognise sustainable aquaculture as a strategic component of Nigeria’s food security, nutrition, and economy agenda.

Delivering the 306th inaugural lecture of the University tagged, ‘Green Feeds, Healthh Fish: Enhancing Aquaculture Productivity’, Prof. Jimoh noted that acquaculture could be sustained by increasing investment in research, innovation, human capacity development, and commercialization of locally developed technologies.

According to the scholar, “Investment in aquaculture will accelerate the transition towards a resilient, environmentally sustainable, and globally competitive industry, capable of creating employment, reducing import dependence, and contributing significantly to national economic development.”

He said, “Strategic implementation of this framework will drive fundamental transformation.

“Aquaculture will become a resilient, environmentally restorative, and economically strong sector.”

Jimoh said that achieving the vision was essential for ensuring food and nutrition sovereignty, creating dignified employment, and building sustainable livelihoods for current and future generations.

He added, “My research journey has been dedicated to developing viable alternatives to conventional fish feed ingredients by integrating plant-based protein sources, phytogenic additives, and circular-economy principles.

“These efforts aimed to reduce dependence on fishmeal and soybean meal, optimise nutrient utilisation, enhance fish health, and improve economic sustainability for fish farmers”.

He therefore, called on feed manufacturers, veterinary professionals, fish health specialists, and regulatory agencies to formulate, certify, and promote functional aquafeeds.

He noted that there was a need to use acquafeed containing probiotics, prebiotics, synbiotics, and natural immunostimulants for routine use by fish farmers.

The expert stressed that it would strengthen disease prevention, reduce antibiotic misuse, and improve fish welfare and productivity.

He stated, “Fish occupy a unique and irreplaceable position in the global landscape, influencing dietary patterns, shaping economic activities, and fostering traditions that are deeply rooted in historical and ecological contexts.

”Fish are not merely food sources but a lifeline that sustains billions of people worldwide. From the bustling fish markets of Asia to the artisanal fisheries of Africa, fish form the bedrock of diets, livelihoods, and communities.”

J“It is one of the most nutrient-dense and accessible protein sources, providing high-quality amino acids, omega-3 fatty acids, and essential vitamins and minerals.

“For billions, fish are not just a meal but a necessity, especially in regions where alternative protein sources are scarce or economically unviable. In developing nations, where malnutrition and micronutrient deficiencies remain pressing issues, fish is a critical tool for combating these challenges and improving public health,” he added.