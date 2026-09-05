2027: UNICEF, Bauchi Urge Media to Advocate for Increased Public Financing, Accountability for Children’s Healthcare, Welfare 

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

As the 2027 general elections draw closer, the Bauchi State Government through the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and Multilateral Coordination, in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Bauchi Field Office engaged journalists in a Media Dialogue, urging them to make use of their media platforms to advocate for adequate public financing of children’s health and ensure that issues affecting children remain a priority in government policies and budgets.

They were also challenged to leverage their platforms ahead of the 2027 general elections to campaign for adequate public financing of children’s welfare and ensure child-related issues dominate government policies and budgets.

The dialogue, held at Yimir Hotel, Bauchi yesterday, was part of UNICEF’s advocacy efforts to strengthen public financing for children and attracted 60 media practitioners from Bauchi, Gombe and Plateau states.

Speaking at the event, Umar Muhammad Shira, the Managing Director of the Bauchi Radio Corporation and Zonal Chairman (Zone B) of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), emphasised that the press holds a critical social responsibility to champion the rights, health, and welfare of children.

According to him, “We must use our platforms to advocate for adequate public financing of children’s health and ensure that child health remains a priority in government policies and budgets.”

He noted that funding the social sector is a vital investment for the country, adding, “When we finance children’s health today, we secure a healthier, stronger and more productive generation tomorrow.”

Shira urged journalists to utilise investigative journalism, public enlightenment, and constructive engagement to expose funding gaps, amplify vulnerable voices, and hold duty-bearers accountable.

He said the media had a critical social responsibility to champion the rights, health and welfare of children.

“As working partners with UNICEF, the media has a critical social responsibility to remain vanguards for the rights, health and welfare of children,” Shira said.

“We must use our platforms to advocate for adequate public financing of children’s health and ensure that child health remains a priority in government policies and budgets.

“Every child deserves access to quality and affordable healthcare, regardless of their location or family background.

“Through responsible reporting, investigative journalism, public enlightenment and constructive engagement with policymakers, the media can help expose funding gaps, amplify the voices of vulnerable children and hold duty-bearers accountable.

“Investing in children’s health is not simply an expenditure; it is an investment in the future of our society. When we finance children’s health today, we secure a healthier, stronger and more productive generation tomorrow.

“As partners with UNICEF, let us renew our commitment to making the rights and welfare of every child a sustained priority in our newsrooms and across our media platforms.”

Shira urged media practitioners to take advantage of the opportunities provided by their profession and commit their energies to pushing for better policies, particularly those affecting children.

In her opening remarks, Dr. Nuzhat Rafique, Chief of the UNICEF Bauchi Field Office represented by Abdulrahman Ado, Education Specialist and Officer-in-Charge highlighted that robust social policy is vital to improving children’s well-being.

She noted that the political activities leading up to the 2027 elections present a strategic opportunity for the press to put children’s issues at the forefront of public discourse.

“Electioneering is on the way. Let’s talk about financing for children. The media is key to understanding our mission at this time as you engage the government, politicians and candidates,” Rafique stated.

She observed that while development partners continue to support the government, their financial contributions are minimal compared to total state resources.

She urged both policymakers and the media to scrutinize the actual impact of budget allocations, ensuring subsequent interactions with political candidates demand concrete plans for child protection and healthcare.