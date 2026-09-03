PAC Holdings Celebrates its 20th Anniversary – 20 Years Strong: Igniting Africa’s Future

PanAfrican Capital Holdings Limited (“PAC Holdings”), a diversified proprietary investment group with a two-decade track record of investing in businesses and opportunities across Africa, is marking its 20th anniversary with a renewed commitment to unlocking value, strengthening partnerships and contributing to the continent’s economic future.

The milestone was commemorated through a Media Parley that brought together leading business, financial and broadcast journalists to engage with the Group’s leadership on its evolution, achievements, lessons from the past two decades and its ambitions for the years ahead.

Founded in 2006 from the aggregation of legacy subsidiary businesses of Spring Bank to establish Spring Capital, PAC Holdings has evolved significantly over two decades. What began as a focused financial services platform has grown into a diversified investment group with interests spanning across 7 key sectors – Financial Services, Real Estate & Infrastructure, Technology & Payment Systems, Agro-Allied & FMCG, Healthcare, Hospitality & Entertainment and Renewable Energy, with a growing presence across African markets.

The Group’s journey has been defined by deliberate expansion, strategic investments, partnerships, and the development of specialist businesses across sectors critical to Africa’s growth. Speaking at the Media Parley, Chris Oshiafi, Group Managing Director, PAC Holdings said the 20th anniversary represents more than a celebration of longevity, but a moment to reflect on the institution PAC Holdings has built and the responsibility that comes with its next chapter.

“Twenty years gives us an opportunity to reflect on where we started, what we have built and, most importantly, what the future requires of us. Africa continues to present enormous opportunities, but unlocking those opportunities requires capital, strong institutions, strategic partnerships and businesses that are prepared to create value for the long term. Our ambition is to continue building businesses and solutions that contribute meaningfully to Africa’s economic development.”

The Media Parley also provided an opportunity for PAC Holdings to articulate its vision for “Igniting Africa’s Future”, the central idea underpinning its 20th anniversary celebration. The Group believes Africa’s next phase of growth will require greater collaboration between capital, businesses, governments, entrepreneurs and institutions. PAC Holdings intends to deepen its role as an investor and builder of businesses capable of responding to the continent’s evolving needs.

The Group’s investment philosophy remains anchored on Ideas, Partnerships and Solutions, with a focus on identifying opportunities, developing businesses and creating sustainable long-term value across emerging and frontier markets.

Sina Alimi, Deputy Group Managing Director, PAC Holdings added: “Our story is not simply about the number of years we have existed. It is about the people, partnerships, businesses and opportunities that have shaped the institution. As we look ahead, we are focused on building an organisation that is even more relevant to Africa’s future, one that can identify opportunities early, deploy capital intelligently and build businesses that endure.”

Eric Okoruwa, Group Executive Director, PAC Holdings added “In our 20 years of operation, we have facilitated transactions across more than 35 countries, supporting governments, financial institutions and businesses across banking, infrastructure, telecommunications, energy and healthcare. Beyond transaction value, our contribution has been about building confidence in markets, strengthening institutions and creating pathways for investment to flow where it is needed most.”

“Over the past 20 years, PAC Holdings has evolved by identifying opportunities, building strong businesses and creating long-term value. As we look ahead, our focus is on deploying capital strategically, strengthening our businesses and positioning PAC Holdings to play a greater role in Africa’s growth.” said Nentok Gomwalk, Group Executive Director, PAC Holdings

The Group’s next chapter will be guided by its SCALE 2030 strategic direction, which seeks to build on the foundations established over the past two decades while positioning PAC Holdings for sustained growth, stronger market relevance and greater impact.

For PAC Holdings, the 20th anniversary therefore represents both a milestone and a starting point, an opportunity to acknowledge the journey while looking forward to the opportunities that lie ahead.

As the Group enters its third decade, its ambition remains clear: to continue unlocking value across Africa, building enduring partnerships and contributing to the continent’s economic future.