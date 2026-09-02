Akpabio: Akwa Ibom Sets Pace in Unity, Devt, Progress

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has described Akwa Ibom State as a model of unity, development and progress, pledging to work closely with Governor Umo Eno to sustain the state’s growth and prevent the political conflicts that have previously undermined relationships between state governors and presiding officers of the National Assembly.

Akpabio, a former two-term governor of the state, spoke on Tuesday as Special Guest of Honour at the commissioning of a newly acquired Airbus A220-300 aircraft by Ibom Air at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo.

The Senate President, according to a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, said the commissioning of the aircraft had further demonstrated the progress being recorded in the state.

“With the commissioning of today, Akwa Ibom State has become the ‘shining example of unity, development and progress in Nigeria’,” Akpabio declared.

He commended Governor Eno for his commitment to infrastructural and human capital development, particularly the training of Akwa Ibom youths for careers in the aviation industry.

“Let me thank Governor Eno for what I have seen here today, particularly the number of Akwa Ibom children you are training to join the aviation industry. I am seeing Eno in me. He is also seeing himself in me,” he said.

Akpabio also assured the people of the state that his relationship with the governor would remain cordial, stressing that he had deliberately chosen cooperation over confrontation in the interest of Akwa Ibom.

He said, “I salute the chairman of Ibom Air, Captain Mfon Udom, and its management team for this feat. Nothing is as gratifying as my presence here today.

“I am assuring us all that this state will never experience what other states experienced in the past between their governor and the President of the Senate.

“As a good student of history, I have made up my mind that rather than fight with my governor, I will join hands with him to develop our state,” Akpabio said.

The former governor further praised Eno for sustaining projects inherited from previous administrations, describing the decision as an indication of responsible leadership and commitment to the interests of the people.

“Thank you, Governor Eno, for not abandoning the money of Akwa Ibom people. You have decided to complete all projects initiated by previous administrations. This shows that you are truly a man of God,” he stated.

Akpabio also commended the people and leadership of Akwa Ibom for maintaining unity, stressing that the state’s collective interest must remain paramount.

“The unity of this state remains paramount. I stand on Arise in this state and at the federal level, we all stand on the mandate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he added.

He also expressed appreciation to former military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida, for the creation of Akwa Ibom State out of the old Cross River State.

Earlier, Governor Eno thanked Akpabio for attending the ceremony and formally commissioning the Airbus A220-300 aircraft on behalf of the state.

Eno declared September a month of appreciation, noting that it was the month in which Akwa Ibom was created from the old Cross River State by the Babangida administration.

He urged the people of the state to use the occasion to appreciate God for the progress recorded since the creation of the state.

The governor described the acquisition of the Airbus A220-300 as part of Ibom Air’s fleet expansion programme, stressing that the development was the product of a vision initiated by previous administrations and sustained by his government.

He acknowledged the contributions of past leaders of the state, saying their vision and the foundations they laid had created the platform for the current expansion of the state’s aviation industry.

According to Eno, the latest development represents “part of the fleet expansion drive for Ibom Air.”

He thanked the former leaders for “the vision they espoused and the pathway they created, leading to this moment where, with the finisher’s anointing, we are expanding the growth of our aviation industry.”

The commissioning of the Airbus, he added, marked another milestone in the state’s efforts to strengthen its aviation sector, develop human capital and position Akwa Ibom as a major economic and transportation hub in the country.