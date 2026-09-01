New Heights for Kayvee Microfinance Bank With Expanded Operations

Yinka Olatunbosun

Kayvee Microfinance Bank Limited has announced its financial statement for the year ended December 31, 2025, reporting profit before tax (PBT) of ₦1.01 billion, up from ₦371 million in 2024. This profitability growth reflects the bank’s expanding business operations and improved efficiency.

Interest income increased to ₦3.10 billion, from ₦954.8 million in the prior year, while profit after tax (PAT) climbed to ₦687.8 million, compared to ₦227.9 million in 2024, underscoring the bank’s strengthened profitability.

The bank’s balance sheet expanded significantly during the period. Total assets increased to ₦12.45 billion in 2025, from ₦6.65 billion reported in 2024, and customer deposits rose from ₦5.25 billion in 2024 to ₦10.01 billion at the close of the 2025 financial year, underscoring growing customer confidence in the institution’s stability and services. Loans to customers expanded to ₦5.87 billion, up from ₦3.27 billion in 2024, highlighting the Bank’s commitment to its microfinance mandate.

The Managing Director of the Bank, Mrs. Olatoun Ogunnaike, noted that the Bank’s 2025 results reflect sustained growth in profitability, with both PBT and PAT exceeding 160% growth. She emphasized that the growth in interest income reflects loan expansion and improved performance, adding that the Bank is well positioned to consolidate its gains in 2026.

The Chairman of the Bank, Mr. Adebayo Ibileke, remarked that the relocation of the Bank’s Head Office to the former Ecobank building in Arena Market, Oshodi, Lagos, was one of the highlights of the financial period. He explained that this decision reflects the Bank’s commitment to accommodating more customers and its dedication to serving them in a befitting environment, while ensuring customer transaction needs are fully met.

Commenting on the Bank’s performance, Mr. Ayoku Liadi, a Non-Executive Director, emphasized the institution’s growth trajectory under the leadership of the management team appointed in 2023. He noted that the Bank surpassed the ₦1 billion profitability milestone within just three years, rising from a profit of ₦61 million in 2023. “This achievement stands as a clear testament to the dedication and enhanced productivity of our people, who remain committed to continually raising the bar of performance excellence in the microfinance segment.”

Mr. Liadi emphasized that this achievement reflects the bank’s strategic leadership, resilience, operational efficiency, and commitment to sustainable growth. He further noted that the bank’s strong performance positions it to expand its footprint and strengthen its role in Nigeria’s microfinance sector.