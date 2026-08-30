Troops Intercept Disassembled Canoes Intended for Terrorist Kingpin in North-west 

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Troops of the Joint Task Force, North-West Operation Fansan Yamman, has intercepted disassembled canoes suspected to belong to a terrorist kingpin along the Zamfara-Kebbi Road.

The military also revealed that no fewer than three suspected gunrunners were apprehended by troops along the Kaura Namoda-Shinkafi Road, with an assault rifle concealed in a bag of millet destined for a terrorist commander in Zamfara State.

In his weekly update on the operational activities of troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria across all theatres, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, disclosed that troops also arrested a notorious terrorist kingpin, Mallam Sanusi Mai Glass, and his associate in Dutsinma LGA of Katsina State, recovering one vehicle.

“On 25 August 2026, troops arrested two suspected terrorists in Maradun LGA of Zamfara State, recovering firearms, communication equipment and cash. Incriminating images and videos were also recovered from a suspect’s mobile phone,” he said.

In a related development, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke arrested an accomplice of a previously apprehended gunrunner at Dorowa in Wukari LGA of Taraba State. The suspect confessed to supplying four AK-47 rifles and about 6,000 rounds of ammunition.

“On 23 August 2026, troops arrested a suspected terrorist and his courier around Okene LGA of Kogi State. Between 24 and 26 August 2026, troops rescued two kidnap victims in separate operations within Lokoja LGA of Kogi State, recovering a weapon abandoned by fleeing captors.

“On 27 August 2026, troops engaged suspected terrorists at Ahungwa in Katsina-Ala LGA of Benue State, neutralising one terrorist while the other escaped into a nearby forest.

“In related operations, troops disrupted arms-trafficking networks across the theatre. Similarly, on 27 August 2026, troops arrested a suspected gunrunner in Jalingo LGA of Taraba State in connection with arms trafficking to rebel elements in Cameroon,” Major General Onoja said.