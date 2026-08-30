Shettima to Associates: I Want Low-key Celebration as I Clock 60 on September 2

. Departs Abuja for AU summit in Angola

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima has appealed to his friends, associates, and well-wishers to celebrate his 60th birthday with him on September 2, 2026, in a low-key manner.

This is just as the Vice President yesterday departed Abuja for Luanda, Angola, where he will represent President Bola Tinubu at the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).

Shettima, in a statement issued yesterday by his media aide, Stanley Nkwocha, asked his associates to refrain from placing congratulatory advertisements in newspapers or airing celebratory messages on radio, television and digital platforms.

The vice president said his decision to keep the milestone low-key reflects his conviction that public attention should remain focused on the serious work of national development rather than on personal celebrations.

“To ensure absolute propriety, I respectfully appeal that there should be no public birthday celebrations, congratulatory gatherings or goodwill advertorials across print, broadcast and digital media platforms,” he said.

Rather than celebrate through elaborate events or paid advertisements, Shettima urged well-wishers to channel their goodwill into prayers for Nigeria and for the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

He specifically called for prayers for the success of the administration’s economic reforms, lasting solutions to the nation’s security challenges, greater national unity, and the peace and prosperity of all Nigerians.

According to the Vice President, the occasion should serve less as a celebration of a personal milestone and more as an opportunity for reflection, gratitude and renewed commitment to the service of the country.

Meanwhile, the Vice President departed Abuja yesterday for Luanda, Angola, where he will represent President Tinubu at the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the AU.

The high-level summit, according to a separate statement issued by Nkwocha, will focus on critical strategies for conflict resolution and advancing lasting peace and stability across the African continent.

According to the statement, Shettima will join African leaders and other key stakeholders converging on the Angolan capital to discuss practical solutions to regional security challenges and strengthen collective efforts towards conflict prevention and resolution.

Nigeria, which has continued to play a strategic role in peacebuilding and conflict resolution across Africa and beyond, is expected to contribute to deliberations on strengthening continental mechanisms for preventing conflicts, resolving disputes and sustaining peace.

The Vice President, accompanied by senior defence and security officials, will deliver President Tinubu’s address at the summit, outlining Nigeria’s position on the issues under consideration and reaffirming the country’s commitment to peace and stability across the continent.

Shettima will return to Nigeria at the conclusion of his engagements in Angola.