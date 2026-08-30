Babangida, Shettima, Atiku, Fintiri, Oborevwori, Obaigbena, Others Condole with Dodo over Mother’s Passing

Wale Igbintade

Former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd.); Vice President Kashim Shettima; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Fintiri; Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori; Chairman/Editor-in-Chief of THISDAY/ARISE Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena; former Senate President, David Mark, and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, have condoled with legal icon, Mr. Damian Dodo (SAN), over the death of his mother, Mrs. Veronica Rabi Dodo.

Other prominent Nigerians who have reached out to the Dodo family include former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama; Cardinal John Onaiyekan; former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Mahmud Mohammed; former Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Abubakar; and Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe.

Also among the early sympathisers were Senators Sanusi Daggash and Bashir Lado.

Mrs. Dodo died on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, at the age of 81. She was born on November 29, 1944.

Some of the dignitaries have visited the Dodo family’s Maitama residence in Abuja or reached out by telephone and messages to express their condolences and pray for the repose of the deceased’s soul.

Shettima, while consoling the bereaved family, said: “May the soul of Mama rest in peace. And may God grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. Amin.”

Atiku, in his condolence message, said: “We have come to condole D. Dodo (SAN) on the irreparable loss of his Mum. May God grant her eternal rest. Amen.”

Former Senate President Mark simply said: “Rest in peace, Mama.”

Wike also prayed for the repose of the deceased, saying: “Mama, we have faith that you will be resting in the bosom of the Lord Jesus Christ. Amen.”

Dogara, in his condolence message, acknowledged Mrs Dodo’s contribution to the church and humanity while praying for her eternal rest.

“May Mama’s departed soul rest in perfect peace at the bosom of our Lord Jesus Christ. Thanks for the impact on the church and humanity,” he said.

Archbishop Kaigama, in a personal tribute, recalled the support he received from Mrs Dodo while serving as a parish priest in Wukari, Taraba State.

“The loss is monumental. Mrs Veronica Dodo was my great pillar of support in Wukari when I was Parish Priest. May she enjoy eternal rest,” he said.

Cardinal Onaiyekan also joined the family’s friends, colleagues and associates in mourning Mrs Dodo, saying her life reflected the Christian virtues of perseverance and faith.

“I hereby join my voice to the condolence messages of the very many family, friends and colleagues to you at the passing into glory of your dear mother. May her dear soul rest in perfect peace.

“Please take consolation that your dear mother has ‘run a good race, fought the good fight and kept the faith’. Her crown of glory is sure in paradise,” Onaiyekan said.

The Cardinal explained that he was unable to visit personally because he was in New York for a global peace event and would subsequently travel to Nairobi, Kenya, for similar engagements before returning to Abuja on September 6.

Also visiting the bereaved family were Adamawa State Governor Fintiri and Delta State Governor Oborevwori, who offered their condolences to Dodo and other members of the family.

The Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe; former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Mohammed Mahmud, and former Inspector-General of Police, Abubakar, were also among those who visited to sympathise with the family.

Several Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) have also visited the family, including Dr Alex Izinyon; former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. M.B. Adoke; Chief Godwin Obla; Chief A.T. Kehinde; Samuel Atung; Dr. Joshua Musa, and Mr. Audu Anuga also visited.

Former Chiefs of Defence Intelligence, AVM Monday Morgan (rtd.) and AVM Mohammed Usman (rtd.), were also among the retired senior military officers who visited the family.

The Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force in Chad, Major-General Saidu Audu, also paid a condolence visit.