NIMASA Strengthens Enforcement of Requirements for Indigenous Participation in  Cabotage Trade

Eromosele Abiodun

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has announced enhanced enforcement of the statutory requirements for indigenous participation in Nigeria’s Cabotage trade and maritime activities.

This disclosure was contained in a marine notice issued pursuant to the agency’s statutory mandate of implementing applicable laws including the NIMASA Act 2007 and the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act 2003, in addition to the Cabotage regulations and implementing guidelines.

Under the enhanced enforcement regime, all persons and entities requiring vessels for Cabotage operations are required to use vessels that meet applicable Nigerian ownership, registration, manning and construction requirements and are duly registered in the Special Register for Vessels and Ship Owning Companies Engaged in Cabotage.

NIMASA further requires all vessels, owners, operators, charterers, managers and other stakeholders engaged in Cabotage activities to maintain valid statutory certificates, licenses, registrations and other required documentation.

Cabotage vessels must, as applicable, be wholly owned by Nigerian citizens, duly registered in the relevant Special Register, manned by Nigerian citizens and built in Nigeria. Deployment of vessels that do not meet these requirements may only be considered where the requisite Nigerian capacity is unavailable and the statutory conditions have been established and verified by NIMASA.

NIMASA said it will continue to monitor compliance with the Cabotage Act, its regulations and applicable guidelines, in a bid to entrench maritime governance and ensure that jobs meant for Nigerians are not outsourced.

The Marine Notice, which takes immediate effect further reinforces NIMASA’s commitment to promoting indigenous participation in local and international shipping trade, developing local maritime capacity and ensuring that Cabotage operations contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s maritime and economic development.