LSSC Boss, Allibay, Laud Spires 5-Aside, IHS Partnership

Spires 5-Aside Naija Street Soccer Tournament has unveiled major telecommunications infrastructure company (IHS) as its partners ahead of the 2026 state championship in October.

The unveiling ceremony was held in collaboration with the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) on Wednesday with the Director General, Mr. Lekan Fatodu and other top LSSC officials in attendance.

Also present at the event are members of the media.

The PR Manager for Spires Media, Mr. Victor Ottah, in his presentation, detailed the partnership with (IHS) as one that ticks all the boxes.

He said the global telecommunications infrastructure providers that manage over 16,000 mobile-phone towers and sites across the country will drive the Spires 5-Aside project beyond the football pitch through numerous initiatives.

In his words: “This partnership is better described as one made in heaven, IHS is known for bringing people closer with their excellent work in the telecommunications industry, now they are with Spires Media for a collaboration that will propel the Spires 5-Aside project with significant innovations. “

On his part, the Director General of The Lagos State Sports Commission Mr. Lekan Fatodu, praised IHS for its vision to partner a credible brand in

Spires Media to grow the Naija Street Soccer Tournament.

” This is a partnership that is long overdue, as a commission we have closely monitored the activities of Spires Media through the Spires 5-Aside Naija Street Soccer project in the last three years, and I make bold to say it’s the most professionally run 5-Aside Tournament not only in Nigeria but across the West African sub-region”.

Fatodu further assures stakeholders of the Lagos State Sports Commission support for this year’s state championship slated for October.

“We would provide every support in our capacity and ensure that both IHS and Spires Media have an enabling environment to host the 2026 state championship,” Said the LSSC boss.

The initiator of the tournament and CEO Spires Media Dr Bankole Allibay expressed his excitement on what the Spires 5-Aside project would achieve with such significant collaboration with IHS.

” Firstly, I must appreciate IHS for trusting us enough on this project, we have done this alone in the last three years and the successes recorded are there for everyone to see, now imagine what we can achieve with this partnership,” Allibay added.

The next phase of the Spires 5-Aside IHS Partnership Unveiling will be done in collaboration with the Lagos State Football Association on Tuesday the 1st of September 2026.

Sixteen teams across the five divisions in Lagos will compete in the third season of the Spires 5-Aside Naija Street Soccer Tournament from October 24th in Lagos.