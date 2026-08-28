Aston Villa v Arsenal Clash Tops Premier League Weekend Broadcast on DStv/GOtv

The Premier League moves into its second match-week, with several of the league’s biggest clubs looking to build momentum or bounce back from disappointing starts. All the action will be live on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv.

Man City will open the weekend today (Friday) at 8:00 pm with a trip to Crystal Palace, looking for a more convincing performance after narrowly beating Bournemouth 2-1 in their opener. Palace will hope to respond after losing 0-2 to Everton.

Liverpool are in action on Saturday at 12:30 pm when they host Nottingham Forest. Liverpool needed a late penalty to rescue a 2-2 draw against Newcastle last weekend, while Forest will be looking for a response after losing 1-0 to Leeds.

At 3:00 pm, Bournemouth host Everton, with both sides coming off contrasting results. Bournemouth pushed Man City close despite the defeat, while Everton saw off Palace without much sweat.

Tottenham will welcome Newcastle at 5:30 pm in one of the weekend’s standout fixtures. Spurs will be looking to recover from their 3-0 defeat to Brentford, while Newcastle arrive after holding Liverpool to a 2-2 draw.

Sunday begins with Chelsea hosting Brighton at 2:00 pm. Chelsea edged Fulham 3-2 in an entertaining opener, while Brighton made the biggest statement of the opening round with a 4-0 demolition of Aston Villa.

At 4:30 pm, Man United face Ipswich at home. United will be looking to make amends after their 2-0 defeat to Hull City, while Ipswich come into the fixture on the back a 2-1 win over Sunderland 2-1. All Premier League matches are live on SuperSport Premier League (GOtv Ch. 65, DStv Ch. 203) on DStv and GOtv.

The matchweek concludes on Monday at 8:00 pm when Aston Villa host defending champions Arsenal. Villa will be desperate for a response after their 4-0 defeat to Brighton, but they face an Arsenal side that began their title defence in dominant fashion with a 3-0 win over Coventry.