Works Ministry, NDDC, Others Intervene in Benin Bypass Roads

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Federal Ministry of Works, the Edo State Government, and other stakeholders have commenced an urgent intervention to address the deplorable condition of the highways between Edo and Delta States.

In a statement on Wednesday, by the Director, Corporate Affairs of NDDC, Seledi Thomspon-Wakama said the Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, alongside the Senate Committee and House of Representatives Committee on Works and the NDDC Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, embarked on a joint inspection of failed portions of the Benin-Sapele-Warri and Benin-Agbor roads.

The statement made available to journalists in Port Harcourt, revealed that during the inspection, Umahi stressed the federal government’s commitment to fixing the deteriorating sections and finding immediate and sustainable solutions to the challenges along the critical corridor.

Umahi said the quick intervention followed a directive from President Bola Tinubu, in response to concerns over the deteriorating condition of the critical road corridors, which have subjected commuters, residents and businesses to severe hardship.

Consequently, the Ministry of Works, in collaboration with the Edo State Government, invited the NDDC, major construction companies operating along the Benin–Asaba axis, and other stakeholders to undertake a joint inspection of the failed portions of the roads.

Also speaking at the road site, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, said the commission received complaints about the sufferings of motorists along the Benin-Sapele corridor and had taken steps to intervene.

He added that the Commission had scoped 15.4 kilometres between Benin, Ologbo Junction and Sapele, describing it as a strategic road section in the region and noting that the bad stretch had become unmotorable, causing gridlock, hardship and crippling the local economy.

Ogbuku said the NDDC and the Ministry of Works had agreed to work together on the intervention to ensure that any remedial work conforms to the road’s original design and can stand the test of time.

He said the intervention reflected the Commission’s commitment to complementing the federal

government’s efforts to restore critical infrastructure and ease the burden on communities and road users across the Niger Delta.

According to him, the NDDC was committed to supporting the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu by delivering strategic infrastructure interventions that improve connectivity, stimulate economic activity, and enhance the quality of life of our people.

Also speaking, Edo State Governor, Senator Okpebholo, commended President Tinubu for responding swiftly to the challenge, noting the intervention would quickly arrest the deterioration of sections of the critical highway.

Okpebholo said Edo State’s strategic position made the deplorable state of the highway a national concern, describing the state as a gateway to the South-South, South-East, South-West and the North.