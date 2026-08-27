  • Thursday, 27th August, 2026

Tinubu Meets Progressives’ Govs At State House

Nigeria | 2 seconds ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday met with all the 31 governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the State House, Abuja.
The governors, under the aegis of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), went into the closed-door meeting with the President at the Council Chambers.
The meeting followed an earlier session of the National Economic Council (NEC), chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, which the governors attended at the State House.
Agenda of the meeting with the President had yet to be disclosed as of the time of filing this report, but it may not be unconnected with the forthcoming general elections in the countyr come 2027
The meeting came about a week after campaigns officially commenced for the 2027 general election in accordance with the timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
It also came few days after the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) unveiled the membership of its Presidential Campaign Council, with former Zamfara State Governor, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, named Director-General and Governor Hope Uzodimma as Secretary.

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