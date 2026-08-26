Northern Senators Celebrate Sultan at 70, Hail His Role in National Unity

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Northern Senators Forum (NSF) has congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, on his 70th birthday, describing his life as a testament to service, sacrifice, leadership and national unity.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday by the Chairman of the forum, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua, the northern senators said the Sultan’s contributions to peace, religious tolerance and national cohesion had earned him immense respect across Nigeria and beyond.

The forum said the milestone provided an opportunity for Nigerians to celebrate the Sultan’s decades of service to the country, particularly his efforts to promote peaceful coexistence across religious, ethnic and political divides.

According to the senators, the Sultan’s distinguished career in the Nigerian Army, where he rose to the rank of Brigadier-General, prepared him for the enormous responsibilities he assumed as the traditional and spiritual leader of millions of Nigerians.

They noted that his military career included participation in peacekeeping operations in Africa, military command, presidential security and diplomatic service, describing the experiences as evidence of his “courage, discipline and commitment to duty.”

The statement said, “This milestone is a celebration of a life dedicated to service, sacrifice, leadership and the unity of our great nation.

“His Eminence’s distinguished journey from the Nigerian Army, where he rose to the rank of Brigadier-General, through peacekeeping operations in Africa, military command, presidential security and diplomatic service, is a testament to his courage, discipline and commitment to duty.”

The senators also recalled that Abubakar became the 20th Sultan of Sokoto in 2006, describing his emergence as the beginning of another phase of national service through traditional and spiritual leadership.

The NSF said that over the past two decades, the Sultan had consistently used his position to advocate peace, tolerance, interfaith dialogue and national cohesion.

It added that his engagement with leaders and stakeholders across religious and ethnic divides had strengthened the cause of peaceful coexistence and reinforced the importance of unity in a diverse country such as Nigeria.

“At a time when our country needs voices of wisdom, moderation and reconciliation, his leadership remains particularly invaluable,” the senators said.

The forum joined millions of Nigerians in expressing gratitude to God for granting the Sultan 70 years of life and service, praying for continued good health, wisdom and strength for him to serve the Sultanate, the Muslim Ummah, the North and Nigeria.

The senators said, “We pray that Almighty Allah continues to grant him sound health, wisdom, strength and many more years of purposeful service to the Sultanate, the Muslim Ummah, the North and Nigeria.”

The forum wished the Sultan a happy 70th birthday and prayed that the years ahead would bring him greater accomplishments, peace and divine blessings.

The Sultan’s 70th birthday comes as Nigeria continues to grapple with challenges of national cohesion, religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence, areas in which the traditional ruler has consistently advocated dialogue and reconciliation.