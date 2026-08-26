Nigeria, Thailand Move to Deepen Economic Ties, Sign Technical Cooperation MoU

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Nigeria and Thailand have taken steps towards a stronger economic partnership, with both countries signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on technical cooperation and expressing readiness to expand trade, investment, technology transfer and development collaboration.

The agreement, signed in Abuja on Tuesday, is expected to provide a framework for closer cooperation in skills development, agriculture, technology, innovation and other areas capable of strengthening the economies of both countries.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, signed the agreement on behalf of the Federal Government, while Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, signed for his country.

Speaking at the ceremony, Odumegwu-Ojukwu said Nigeria was seeking to move its relationship with Thailand beyond traditional areas of engagement and establish a more comprehensive economic partnership capable of delivering tangible benefits to citizens of both countries.

She said Nigeria welcomed Thailand’s Thailand-Africa Initiative and called for stronger collaboration between the Nigerian Technical Aid Corps (NTAC) and the Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA), particularly in skills acquisition, technology transfer and sustainable development.

The minister also highlighted the Thailand-Nigeria Sustainable Agricultural Technology Development Project, urging its expansion to additional parts of Nigeria.

According to her, deeper cooperation in agricultural research, technology and innovation could help Nigeria improve productivity, strengthen food security and create new opportunities for farmers and businesses.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu said Nigeria was prepared to elevate its relationship with Thailand to a strategic partnership, with economic cooperation serving as one of its major pillars.

She urged Thai investors to take advantage of Nigeria’s large consumer market and investment opportunities, calling for the diversification of bilateral trade beyond crude oil, rice and agricultural machinery.

The minister identified agro-processing, manufacturing, energy, information and communications technology, mining and renewable energy as some of the sectors where increased Thai investment and joint ventures could generate significant economic value.

She also proposed the establishment of a Joint or Bi-National Commission to provide an institutional mechanism for regular economic dialogue, track the implementation of bilateral agreements and fast-track negotiations on outstanding agreements.

Among the pending instruments are the Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement, Trade Agreement, and Agreement on Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu further called for closer engagement between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), saying stronger links between the two regional blocs could open new avenues for trade, investment and development.

For Thailand, Phuangketkeow described Nigeria as a key economy in Africa and said a strategic economic partnership between the two countries would help boost investment and trade while creating positive outcomes for their populations.

The signing comes as Nigeria continues efforts to attract foreign investment, diversify its economy and strengthen international economic partnerships amid the push to reduce dependence on crude oil revenues.

For Thailand, deeper engagement with Nigeria offers access to one of Africa’s largest consumer markets and a strategic gateway into the wider West African market, while Nigeria stands to benefit from Thailand’s experience in manufacturing, agriculture, technology and industrial development.

The new technical cooperation framework could therefore serve as a foundation for broader economic engagement, provided both governments translate the commitments into concrete projects, investment agreements and sustained private-sector partnerships.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to regular high-level engagements and expanded cooperation, signaling a renewed push to transform Nigeria-Thailand relations from diplomatic goodwill into a more substantive economic partnership.