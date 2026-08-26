At Eid Maulud, Tinubu, Other Leaders Seek Prayers Against Insecurity

• President tasks Muslims to imbibe good teachings of Prophet Muhammad

•Shettima prays for lasting peace, prosperity

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Michael Olugbode, Sunday Aborisade, Kuni Tyessi in Abuja, Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo, Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi and David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka





President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and other leaders of note congratulated Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Maulud celebration.

In separate messages, the two leaders tasked Nigerian Muslims to imbibe the virtues of Prophet Muhammad.

The president, in a release by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, called for prayers against insecurity and other afflictions bedevilling some parts of the country.

While charging Nigerian Muslims to imbibe the good teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Tinubu said beyond celebrating the birthday of the Holy Prophet, the faithful should use the occasion for introspection, prayer, and learning from the Prophet’s “exceptional virtues”.

According to him, “The Muslim faithful should make deliberate effort to adhere to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad. There are great lessons of devotion, perseverance, tolerance, humility and selflessness that we can all learn from the life of the Prophet.”

The president urged religious leaders to use the period to pray for the country and admonish their followers to translate the lessons from Prophet Muhammad’s life in their commitment to the country.

Tinubu also urged those celebrating the Maulud festival to extend a hand of fellowship to the needy and vulnerable in the spirit of the season.

For his part, Shettima prayed Almighty Allah “to accept our prayers, grant our nation lasting peace and prosperity, and guide us all on the path of righteousness”.

In a six-paragraph release, titled, “Eid-el-Maulud: Let us renew our commitment to peace, compassion and service,” which he personally signed, Shettima stated, “As Muslims across Nigeria and around the world commemorate the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), I extend warm greetings to the Muslim Ummah and all Nigerians on this blessed occasion of Eid-el-Maulud.

“The life of the Prophet remains an enduring lesson in mercy, humility, justice, patience and service to humanity. He taught us that true strength is found in compassion, that leadership must be guided by fairness, and that our faith is best expressed in the way we treat one another.”

The vice president said, “At a time when our nation continues to experience sustained economic growth under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, these values should inspire us to strengthen the bonds that unite us, care for the vulnerable and reject every form of hatred, division and intolerance.

“Our diversity remains one of Nigeria’s greatest strengths. We must continue to build a country where people of every faith and background can live together in peace, dignity and mutual respect.

“As we celebrate, I urge Nigerians to remember those in need and to extend kindness to our neighbours and communities. The true spirit of this occasion lies not only in remembrance, but in reflecting the Prophet’s example in our daily lives.”

Barau Urges Political Actors to Protect Nigeria’s Unity Ahead of 2027 General Polls

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, urged political leaders, supporters and other Nigerians to prioritise national unity, peace and democratic values as the country approached the 2027 general election.

Barau made the appeal in his message to Muslims across Nigeria and beyond to mark Eid-El-Maulud 1448 AH, commemorating the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

In the message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Alhaji Ismail Mudashir, the deputy senate president urged Muslims to draw lessons from the life and teachings of the prophet.

He particularly cited the prophet’s virtues of compassion, patience, justice, honesty, forgiveness and peaceful coexistence.

Shettima said the best way to honour the prophet was to emulate his exemplary character and apply his teachings in daily life, families, communities, and responsibilities as citizens.

As political activities gathered momentum ahead of the 2027 elections, he urged political actors to place the interest of Nigeria above partisan considerations and conduct their activities with decorum and respect for democratic values.

Soludo Felicitates Muslim Faithful

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, expressed warm felicitations to the Muslim Ummah in Anambra State and across Nigeria on the occasion of Eid-el-Maulud.

In his goodwill message, Soludo described the observance of the Eid el Maulud holiday as a moment of profound spiritual reflection,

He stated that the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet remained an enduring wellspring of guidance for society, anchored on compassion, honesty, humility, justice, and service to one’s fellow man.

“Eid-el-Maulud is not only a commemoration of a birth; it is an invitation to imbibe the timeless values that the Prophet lived and taught, such as mercy, truthfulness, tolerance, and love for one another,” the governor stated.

A press release on his behalf by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, read, “As we join our Muslim brothers and sisters in this celebration, I urge all Ndi Anambra, irrespective of faith, to draw inspiration from these virtues in our daily conduct, in our homes, our workplaces, and in the public domain, as we collectively build a more peaceful, just, and prosperous society for all.”

The governor commended the peaceful coexistence and mutual respect that Muslims and Christians in Anambra State continued to demonstrate towards one another, describing it as a model of unity in diversity for the rest of the country.

Adeleke Seeks Forgiveness of Persecutors

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, felicitated with Muslims in the state on Eid-ul-Mawlid, appreciating their support and prayers during the just-concluded governorship election.

In a goodwill message, Adeleke urged residents to reflect Prophet Muhammad’s virtues of peace, forgiveness, compassion, and tolerance. He called on political actors and citizens to move beyond the election and work together for Osun’s progress.

He reaffirmed his commitment to religious harmony, freedom of worship, and equitable governance.

Adeleke stated, “As I celebrate with my Muslim brothers and sisters, I appreciate your support and prayers throughout the electoral journey. I am Nurudeen, and I am the light of Osun. Let the light of peace, forgiveness and unity shine across our dear state.

“Let us forgive our persecutors, heal our wounds, reject division and resuscitate the Osun state where we live peacefully, worship freely and prosper together.”

Mohammed Urges Citizens to Embrace Peace, Unity and Values of Muhammad

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, felicitated with the Muslim Ummah in the state and across Nigeria on the occasion of the 2026 Eid-el-Maulud celebration.

The governor called on citizens to reflect on the virtues of peace, love, honesty, patience, humility, and selflessness exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

In a goodwill message by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Comrade Mukhtar Gidado, the governor expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah (SWT) for granting the people the opportunity to witness another Eid-el-Maulud, which commemorates the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He described the occasion as a period of spiritual reflection, urging Muslims and all citizens to evaluate their relationship with Allah and one another while striving to promote righteousness, compassion, and peaceful coexistence.

He emphasised that the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) remained a guide for humanity, particularly through his commitment to peace, kindness, generosity, truthfulness, and service to others.

The governor called on the people of Bauchi State to continue to strengthen the bonds of unity and brotherhood, stressing that the state’s diversity in ethnicity, culture, and religion remains its greatest strength rather than a source of division.

Gov Yahaya Urges Reflection, Emulation of Prophet Muhammad’s Exemplary Life

Gombe State Governor and Chairman of Northern Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, felicitated with Muslims in Gombe State and across the world on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Maulud celebration.

Yahaya urged Muslims to reflect on and emulate the timeless virtues and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

In a goodwill message, Yahaya called on the Muslim Ummah to draw inspiration from the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet, particularly his virtues of peaceful coexistence, compassion, humility, tolerance, modesty, generosity, selflessness and exemplary leadership.

He urged Muslims to translate these noble values into their daily actions, interactions, and relationships, stressing that the essence of the Maulud celebration should go beyond commemoration to a renewed commitment to living by the teachings and exemplary character of the Prophet.

Yahaya stated, “As we commemorate this great day, let us continue to emulate the noble Messenger of Allah in our actions, interactions and relationships for the betterment of our society.

“The celebration of Maulud should strengthen our faith and unite us as a people, bringing us together to pray for unity, peace, progress and stability in our beloved state and nation, as we strive for growth and development.”

Amaechi: We Must All Reflect on Nigeria

Former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, called on all Nigerians to seize the moment to reflect on the state of the nation.

In a statement personally signed, Amaechi said, “On this sacred occasion of Eid el Maulud, I extend warm felicitations to our Muslim brothers and sisters, as you honour the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, whose life remains a beacon of compassion, justice, humility, and service to humanity.

“As you celebrate, we must all reflect on the state of our nation. Nigeria is confronted with pressing challenges, including economic hardship, insecurity threatening communities, and a crisis of confidence in governance.

“Yet, the Prophet’s example teaches us that adversity can be overcome through faith, unity, and moral leadership.

“This commemoration is not only a celebration but a solemn call to action. We must recommit ourselves to building a Nigeria where justice is upheld, and unity is strengthened across ethnic and religious divides.”

The former governor of Rivers State added, “We must prioritise the welfare of ordinary Nigerians, ensure accountability, inclusive governance, and foster a spirit of patriotism to overcome our challenges as a nation.

“As we mark Eid el Maulud, let us draw inspiration from the Prophet’s teachings to rekindle hope, strengthen our bonds, and build a Nigeria that works. May this season bring peace and joy to our homes.”

PDP: Let’s All Learn from Holy Prophet

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) felicitated with Muslims in Nigeria and across the world on the occasion of the Maulud Nabi, commemorating the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), urging all to learn from the prophet.

In a statement by PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, the party described Maulud Nabi as a significant occasion for Muslims to reflect on the life, teachings and exemplary character of the Prophet.

PDP said the Prophet’s message of peace, justice, compassion, honesty and love for humanity continued to inspire generations.

The party urged Nigerians to draw from the virtues by promoting unity, tolerance, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

“As a nation, we must continue to strengthen the bonds that unite us and work collectively towards a more just, democratic and prosperous Nigeria,” the statement said.

PDP also called on Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for peace and stability in the country and for divine guidance for leaders at all levels as they discharge their responsibilities to the people.

Ningi Greets Muslims, Calls for Peace, Unity

African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate for Bauchi Central Senatorial District election, Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi, congratulated Muslims across the senatorial district on the occasion of Eid-ul-Mawlid, commemorating the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Ningi, in a goodwill message, described Eid-ul-Mawlid as an important occasion for Muslims and all Nigerians to reflect on the teachings, virtues and exemplary life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, particularly his commitment to peace, compassion, justice, humility and peaceful coexistence.

He urged Muslim faithful around the world to use the celebration as an opportunity to strengthen their relationship with one another and promote values that can contribute to peace and development in the constituency and the country at large.

According to him, the teachings of Prophet Muhammad provide important lessons on tolerance, kindness, honesty, respect for others and peaceful coexistence, which remain relevant to Nigeria at a time when the country needs greater unity and understanding among its diverse population.

Natasha: Prophet’s Teachings Remain Vital

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan urged Muslims across Nigeria to use the celebration of Eid-el-Maulud to renew their commitment to peace, compassion, justice and peaceful coexistence, warning against religious intolerance, hatred, violence and divisive rhetoric.

Akpoti-Uduaghan made the call in a goodwill message to Muslim faithful across the country, particularly those in her senatorial district, to commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

She said the occasion should transcend festivities and provide an opportunity for Muslims to reflect on the life, teachings and exemplary character of the Prophet, whose values, she noted, remained relevant to the challenges confronting Nigeria.

She stated, “Eid-el-Maulud is a beautiful opportunity for us to reflect on the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), whose message emphasised compassion, justice, humility, peace and love for humanity.

“These timeless values remain essential to building a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.”

CAN to FG: Nigerians Tired of Promises

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) called on the federal government and leaders across the country to move beyond promises and take concrete steps to improve the living conditions of Nigerians.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, made the call in his Eid-el-Maulud message to Muslims across Nigeria, urging Nigerians to embrace mercy, compassion, justice and peaceful coexistence.

Okoh congratulated Muslim faithful on the celebration, saying the occasion provides an opportunity to reflect on the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad, particularly his concern for the poor and vulnerable, honesty, justice and peaceful coexistence.

He said the values were crucial at a time when Nigerians were grappling with rising living costs, insecurity and other challenges.

“People are tired of promises; they want to see their lives improve,” the CAN president said.

He urged the federal government and leaders at all levels to provide greater security, economic relief and leadership that puts the welfare of citizens first.

According to him, “Leadership is not measured by what we promise, but by what Nigerians can see and feel.”