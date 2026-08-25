UNIZIK Sex Scandal: Accused Lecturer Suspended for 3 Months

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, has suspended a lecturer in the Department of Chinese Studies, Prof. Ifeanyi Sunny Odinye, for three months with half salary over alleged contravention of the university’s General and Academic Regulations.

Odinye was, a week ago, stripped by suspected students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, for allegedly attempting to take advantage of a female student who she had previously caught for involving in examination malpractice.

The professor’s suspension followed the submission of an interim report of a six-man panel set up by the university to investigate allegations arising from the incident which was captured in a now viral video.

The panel, chaired by the Provost of the College of Postgraduate Studies, Prof. Emmanuel Obidimma, submitted its preliminary report to the Vice-Chancellor(VC), Prof. Ugochukwu Bond Stanley Anyaehie last Friday.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the Director of Information and Public Relations, UNIZIK, Aloysius Emeka Attah, the panel’s preliminary report addressed two of the five issues contained in its terms of reference.

While he was sanctioned for not reporting the incident of malpractice engaged in by the student, the panel, however, deferred consideration of the allegation of sexual harassment against the don, saying further investigations were required to establish the facts surrounding the allegation.

The statement read:”The Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Prof. Ugochukwu Bond Stanley Anyaehie has approved the suspension of Prof. Ifeanyi Sunny Odinye, a lecturer in the Department of Chinese Studies for a period of three months with half salary on the first instance, following the recommendations of the 6- man Special Investigative Panel who submitted their preliminary report on Friday, 21st August 2026.

“The Student involved in the unfortunate incident, Chikamso Favour Okechukwu, according to the directive of the VC has been referred to the student’s examination misconduct committee

“The VC has also extended the duration of the committee for another two weeks to enable the team complete their assignment and address in full, their five point terms of reference.

“The Panel, Chaired by Prof. Emmanuel Obidimma, Provost, College of Postgraduate Studies, in their preliminary report which dealt on two issues out of the five for determination , indicted Prof Odinye for contravening Section 5.8.3 of the General and Academic Regulations (GAR) of Nnamdi Azikiwe University by failing to not only record and submit the case of examination misconduct against Chikamso Favour Okechukwu on the prescribed Examination Misconduct Report Form but also gave back the offending phone recovered during the examination to the student on the same day in total disregard to section 5.8.1(iv) of the GAR.

“Other three issues for determination by the committee which shall be addressed within the two weeks extended time frame included “whether there was sexual harassment, identities of the persons involved in the assault meted to Prof. Odinye and whether there was any incident of kidnapping in the matter.”

“The committee members are expected to conclude their findings with recommendations to the VC before a final verdict including possible criminal prosecution is initiated.

“The VC reiterates the stance of his administration’s prioritization of staff/ student’s welfare and zero tolerance to unethical practices while upholding the principles of transparency and fair hearing.”