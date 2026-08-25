Eid ul Mawlid: IPCR Urges Nigerians to Reject Hate Speech, Embrace Dialogue

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) has urged Nigerians to reject hate speech, inflammatory rhetoric and violence, calling instead for dialogue, tolerance and mutual understanding as Muslims across the country celebrate this year’s Eid ul Mawlid.

The Institute said the commemoration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad provides an opportunity for Nigerians to reflect on his teachings and exemplary life, particularly his emphasis on compassion, justice, forgiveness, peaceful coexistence and respect for human dignity.

In a statement issued on Monday, August 24, 2026, the Director General of IPCR, Dr. Joseph Ochogwu, urged Muslims and Nigerians of all faiths to use the occasion to strengthen national unity and promote peaceful relationships within families, communities and the wider society.

According to the Institute, Nigeria’s religious, ethnic and political diversity should be regarded as a source of strength rather than a basis for division, stressing that differences in identity must not become triggers for violence.

IPCR specifically called on religious leaders to use their platforms to promote peace, tolerance and responsible citizenship, particularly against the backdrop of the social, economic and security challenges confronting communities across the country.

It also charged political, traditional and community leaders to demonstrate responsible leadership by discouraging inflammatory statements, hate speech and other actions capable of deepening divisions or escalating tensions among citizens.

The peace institute further urged Nigerians to make dialogue the preferred means of resolving disagreements, warning that sustainable peace could not be achieved through confrontation, violence or the exclusion of others.

IPCR said the values associated with Eid should extend beyond the celebration, urging Nigerians to demonstrate compassion towards vulnerable members of society, support those in need and engage in acts capable of strengthening social cohesion.

“Peace” should, according to the Institute, become a shared responsibility among citizens, with Nigerians drawing inspiration from the life of Prophet Muhammad to promote justice, kindness, patience, forgiveness and respect for others.

The Institute congratulated Muslims on the occasion and called on all Nigerians to work collectively towards building a united and inclusive society where every citizen can live with dignity, security and hope for a better future.