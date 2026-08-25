NRRM Condemns Modu Sheriff’s Appointment to Tinubu Campaign Council

Bro Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Nigeria Rescue & Renewal Movement (NRRM) has condemned the inclusion of former Borno State Governor, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council for the 2027 election.

The group’s position followed the release of the APC’s 2027 Presidential Campaign Council, in which Senator Modu Sheriff was appointed Zonal Campaign Coordinator for the North-East. The council is chaired by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while former Zamfara State Governor, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, serves as Director-General.

Speaking with journalists, NRRM National President, Comrade Aliyu Adam Usman, said the organisation was particularly concerned about the decision because of historical allegations that had previously linked Sheriff to Boko Haram.

According to him, the appointment has reopened questions about political accountability and the suitability of individuals entrusted with major responsibilities in the North-East, a region that has endured years of insurgency and insecurity.

The controversy surrounding Sheriff and Boko Haram dates back several years. In 2014, allegations were publicly made concerning an alleged connection between the former governor and the insurgency. Sheriff has consistently denied sponsoring or having any connection with Boko Haram, maintaining that the allegations were unfounded.

NRRM said its objection should not be interpreted as an assertion that Sheriff has been convicted of any offence or that the historical allegations have been established as facts. Rather, the group said it was demanding greater scrutiny and accountability when political parties select individuals to represent them in sensitive regions.

“Our concern is why a politician whose name has been associated with serious allegations concerning Boko Haram is being given the responsibility of coordinating the presidential campaign in the North-East, a region that has suffered tremendously from the insurgency,” Comrade Aliyu Adam Usman said.

He argued that political parties should consider not only electoral calculations but also public confidence, historical controversies and the broader interests of communities when selecting campaign leaders.

The group further maintained that the North-East deserves political leadership capable of rebuilding public confidence and addressing the long-term consequences of insecurity.

The APC’s newly released campaign structure places Sheriff alongside other senior political figures appointed to coordinate the party’s presidential campaign across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones. Reports on the full campaign council list identify Sheriff as the North-East Zonal Campaign Coordinator.

As the 2027 election approaches, NRRM said it would continue to scrutinise political appointments and campaign structures, urging Nigerians to demand transparency and accountability from all political parties and their candidates.

The organisation reiterated that the allegations concerning Sheriff are historical allegations that he has repeatedly denied and stressed that they should not be presented as established facts or as evidence of a criminal conviction.